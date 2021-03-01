Menu
Henry Moses Booth
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Henry Moses Booth

Henry Moses Booth, 90, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the devoted husband of Helen Spiggle Booth.

Born on May 22, 1930 in Campbell County, he was the son of the late Otis Farr Booth and Lila Mills Booth and was also preceded in death by his siblings, Gracie Nash, Ervil Booth, Lyle Booth, Luther Booth, Hazel Goff, Ethel Harris, Ruby Ferguson, Susie Marsh, Malvin (Matt) Booth, Roy Booth, and Erma Booth. Henry was a retired electrician and was a member of I.B.E.W., Local 467, for 75 years. He was a member of Campbell Avenue Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, Henry is survived by two sons, Jerry Booth and wife, Pam of Rustburg and Michael Booth and wife, Susan of Concord; five grandchildren, Daniel Booth, Jennifer Booth, Jessica Overstreet and husband, Scott, Christopher Booth and wife, Amanda, and Frances Wiley and husband, Aaron and six great-grandchildren, Candice Ferguson, Taylor Overstreet, Mackenzie Overstreet, Ethan Overstreet, Presley Wiley and Addison Booth.

Henry is also survived by a special nephew, J.K. Deacon; special nieces, Judy Brooks and Pat Elder and a host of other nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Fort Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. John Pickett officiating. The service will be livestreamed, via Facebook, through Whitten's Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/WhittenFuneralHome.

Open time for family and friends to visit and pay their respects will be held on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.

Due to Covid-19 and for everyone's safety, please wear a mask and maintain social distancing at all services.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Campbell Avenue Baptist Church.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Timberlake Chapel is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Mar
3
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Fort Hill Memorial Park
VA
Our deepest condolences , My father John H Gallagher & I both worked with Henry many years ago I.B.E.W. 467. keeping each of you in our prayers .
John Gallagher
Friend
March 3, 2021
Helen and family. I was so sorry to hear of Henrys passing. Please know I am praying for all of you at this time. Helen, if you do not recognize my name, I am Fay. I lived with Roland and Edith. My daughter, Faith and I along with my other children, who knew Daisy and Luther send you and your family our love.
Fay Scott Turner
March 2, 2021
Jerry, so very sorry to hear of your dad´s passing. Prayers of strength and comfort for you and your family during his final journey.
Jackie and Dennis Prince
March 2, 2021
I will forever remember Henry as one of the kindest men I´ve ever had the pleasure of knowing. His smile, giving heart, and soft words were always appreciated by all that knew him. My deepest of sympathy.
Linda Parker
March 1, 2021
Sending love & prayers to Jerry & all his family!
Deborah Calohan Cardwell
March 1, 2021
