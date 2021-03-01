Henry Moses Booth
Henry Moses Booth, 90, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the devoted husband of Helen Spiggle Booth.
Born on May 22, 1930 in Campbell County, he was the son of the late Otis Farr Booth and Lila Mills Booth and was also preceded in death by his siblings, Gracie Nash, Ervil Booth, Lyle Booth, Luther Booth, Hazel Goff, Ethel Harris, Ruby Ferguson, Susie Marsh, Malvin (Matt) Booth, Roy Booth, and Erma Booth. Henry was a retired electrician and was a member of I.B.E.W., Local 467, for 75 years. He was a member of Campbell Avenue Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, Henry is survived by two sons, Jerry Booth and wife, Pam of Rustburg and Michael Booth and wife, Susan of Concord; five grandchildren, Daniel Booth, Jennifer Booth, Jessica Overstreet and husband, Scott, Christopher Booth and wife, Amanda, and Frances Wiley and husband, Aaron and six great-grandchildren, Candice Ferguson, Taylor Overstreet, Mackenzie Overstreet, Ethan Overstreet, Presley Wiley and Addison Booth.
Henry is also survived by a special nephew, J.K. Deacon; special nieces, Judy Brooks and Pat Elder and a host of other nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Fort Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. John Pickett officiating. The service will be livestreamed, via Facebook, through Whitten's Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/WhittenFuneralHome
Open time for family and friends to visit and pay their respects will be held on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
Due to Covid-19 and for everyone's safety, please wear a mask and maintain social distancing at all services.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Campbell Avenue Baptist Church.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 1, 2021.