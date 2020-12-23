Menu
Henry Stuart Vanhoozier Jr.
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Henry Stuart Vanhoozier Jr.

Henry Stuart Vanhoozier Jr., 81, of Madison Heights, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Betty Lambert Vanhoozier.

Born on October 29, 1939, in Tazewell County, Va., he was the son of the late Henry Stuart Vanhoozier Sr. and Cora Herald Vanhoozier; and also preceded in death by brothers, Eugene and Kenneth; and sister, Carol V. Leffel.

Mr. Vanhoozier was retired from GE/Ericsson with 32 years of service and also a school bus driver with the Amherst County Public School System for 22 years. He was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Vanhoozier is survived by two daughters, Nancy V. Davis of Round Hill, Va., and Brenda V. Dieppa and husband, Vincent, of Amherst; one sister, Wanda V. Clark and husband, Trent, of Tazewell; and two grandchildren, Matthew W. Davis and Kathleen A. Davis.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Dwayne Martin officiating.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 12 p.m.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Burke's Garden Central Church Cemetery in Tazewell, Va., with the Rev. Doug Turner officiating.

When attending the service, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittenmonelison.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church, Amherst, Va.

Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway, Madison Heights, VA
Dec
26
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway, Madison Heights, VA
Dec
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Burke's Garden Central Church Cemetery
Tazewell, VA
I was so sorry to hear of the passing of this true gentle man. My family loved him. He was the bus driver for my grown and youngest grandchildren. We share your pain and are praying for you and all of the children whose lives he touched. He will be missed but never forgotten.
Darlene Brown
December 26, 2020
Brenda, I am so sorry for the loss of your father!! I can tell he was a special man because of the awesome person you are!! Praying for your family, my friend!
Karen Jenkins
December 26, 2020
HENRY AND HIS FAMILY LIVED BEHIND MY DAD FOR YEARS.I REMEMBER WHEN THEY MOVED TO EBENEZER ROAD.NEVER GOT TO KNOW THEM AS A FAMILY BUT KNEW WHO THEY WERE.SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS.MAY PRAYERS AND BLESSINGS BE WITH YOUR FAMILY AT THIS TIME.
BRUCE HENSON
December 23, 2020
THE world lost a Special person when the horrific Covid found Henry Vanhoozier. A man who Always had a Smile and a Kind word for Everyone. Prayers for your sweet wife Betty, your daughters and grandchildren. You will be sorely missed my friend. R.I.P.
Denise Sullivan Thompson
December 23, 2020
I worked with Henry in the Master II area at GE. He was in shipping & I did final inspection on radio before it was shipped. Henry was a gentle soul and always had a smile on his face. He was a hard worker! Prayers to his family.
Linda Durie Wood
December 23, 2020
My heart is heavy with the news of Mr. Vanhoozier's passing. I will be praying for comfort and peace for the family.
Larry Pollard
December 23, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Many Many Hugs and Prayers .
Sue Conner
December 23, 2020
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results