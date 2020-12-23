Henry Stuart Vanhoozier Jr.
Henry Stuart Vanhoozier Jr., 81, of Madison Heights, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Betty Lambert Vanhoozier.
Born on October 29, 1939, in Tazewell County, Va., he was the son of the late Henry Stuart Vanhoozier Sr. and Cora Herald Vanhoozier; and also preceded in death by brothers, Eugene and Kenneth; and sister, Carol V. Leffel.
Mr. Vanhoozier was retired from GE/Ericsson with 32 years of service and also a school bus driver with the Amherst County Public School System for 22 years. He was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Vanhoozier is survived by two daughters, Nancy V. Davis of Round Hill, Va., and Brenda V. Dieppa and husband, Vincent, of Amherst; one sister, Wanda V. Clark and husband, Trent, of Tazewell; and two grandchildren, Matthew W. Davis and Kathleen A. Davis.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Dwayne Martin officiating.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 12 p.m.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Burke's Garden Central Church Cemetery in Tazewell, Va., with the Rev. Doug Turner officiating.
When attending the service, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittenmonelison.com
.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church, Amherst, Va.
Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 23, 2020.