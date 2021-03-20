Henry Vaughan
February 17, 1943 - March 9, 2021
Henry Langhorne Vaughan was reunited with the love of his life Diana Hoylman Vaughan on March 9, 2021. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by his cherished children. He was born in Fredericksburg, Virginia, on February 17, 1943, to Elizabeth Segar (Hinkle) Vaughan and Woodrow Wilson Vaughan.
Henry is survived by his four children, Christopher Wilson Vaughan of Richmond, Heather Gillispie Sosnowsky of Locust Grove, Allison Vaughan D'Aurizio of Jacksonville, Florida, and Mary Langhorne Vaughan McManus of Ruther Glen. He is also survived by his brother, Woodrow Wilson Vaughan Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia. Henry was affectionately known as Gramps to his 10 grandchildren, Jacob Max D'Aurizio, Ethan Stanton Vaughan, Keegan West Vaughan, William Charles Sosnowsky, Gareth Langhorne Vaughan, Isabella Ayers D'Aurizio, Cason Elizabeth Vaughan, Mae Davis O'Brien McManus, Riley Marie Vaughan, and Lindley Elizabeth McManus. His pride in each of them was unmatched. Henry devoted himself to family first as well as his various passions throughout his full life.
From childhood he was an avid and excellent golfer, and his way with plants was truly remarkable. He was a mentor and leader to all who knew him and played an instrumental role on many altruistic boards and community initiatives. Henry encouraged everyone to give what they could to those less fortunate. As a life-long Episcopalian he was perpetually on the Vestry or promoting stewardship through the church. A successful and talented business person, he owned Jasmine and E.I. Randle in Lynchburg and Roanoke, Virginia with his late wife Diana for more than 40 years. It is often said that to know him well was to adore him. An easy, languid stride and captivating smile was his trademark. The lives of his family and friends are forever better and brighter thanks to his deep wisdom and colorful language. Henry leaves a legacy of people who not only love him immensely, but who also laugh harder, live more fully, and understand the unbridled joy of family because of him. He will always be a shining example of what it means to be honest and trustworthy, strong and brave, loyal and true.
A service will be held at the historic Fork Church in Doswell, Virginia, on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 12 p.m. Henry and Diana will be interred together this summer at her family cemetery, located on the Upper Cascades Golf Course at the Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Virginia. In lieu of flowers please reach out to someone less fortune, that's the way he lived his life.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 20, 2021.