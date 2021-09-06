Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Herman E. Frederick
FUNERAL HOME
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street
Lynchburg, VA
Herman E. Frederick

Herman E. Frederick of Madison Heights departed this life on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Family Visitation Hour will be held at Community Funeral Home on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m.

Funeral service will be held at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 12 p.m. Streaming services will be provided via Facebook Live by Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Interment will be in the Briarwood Cemetery. Family and friends will assemble at the church. Condolences may be emailed to [email protected] Please refrain from sending the Peace Lilly Plant.

Please continue to follow the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. **Face Mask Are Required**

Community Funeral Home directing.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
32 Entries
Mr Frederick, Freddie, how his students loved him! Wonderful memories of spending time in his classroom and of our trip to France. He taught us french and life lessons. Our loss is heavens gain.
Pam Logwood Trent
September 25, 2021
Sending my condolences love and prayers to the family.. Rest In Peace Brother- In -Law
Patrina Muldrow
Family
September 13, 2021
Extraordinary educator. Better man. God Bless his wonderful soul.
Pierre Thomas
Friend
September 12, 2021
Rev. & Mrs. Edward Hendricks
September 11, 2021
Jane and your family, I am so sorry for your loss. You are in my prayers during your time of sorrow.
Ella Franks-McAllister
Family
September 10, 2021
The world lost a special, sweet soul when Herman said goodbye. You are truly blessed if a teacher remembers you over time as, let's face it...they go thru a LOT of kids. Herman was a special teacher for me and kept in contact. I had Herman for French II his first year at ACHS and he proved to be a grand character! I also liked teachers with personality, and he had it in droves! His classroom was around the corner from the newspaper office (I was editor that year) and he'd come in and help when I was bringing out an issue. He was really accomodating when I needed to be out of class to distribute the paper or for any reason that year. After I returned from teaching in Europe he'd come by my optical shop to visit. He knew Odell Smith well (my nanny who raised me) and they participated in a travelling choir with Herman as the pianist. When I decided to go back to ACHS to teach Spanish for my last 15 years of working he excitedly called me at home and we stayed in touch after that. He loved hearing the crazy things happening in my classroom. I think the thing I enjoyed most was his zest for life...he lived it to the fullest. When I last talked to him two years ago I was trying to get him to come to the 1968-1974 reunion, but he was very ill and could not make it. RIP sweet Herman!
Susan Daniel Steele
School
September 10, 2021
You were one of my favorite teachers! I will never forget you. Fly high!!
Lisa Davis Farmer
School
September 8, 2021
Mr Frederick was just the very best man and teacher! He is missed already. Prayers for his family and friends.
Donna Riordan
School
September 8, 2021
I took his French class in 1980. He was a kind teacher with a great personality. My condolences to the family!
Carolyn Coffey
September 7, 2021
To the Family of Mr. Frederick, so sorry to learn of his passing. He was such a charismatic person and teacher, and I have many memories of the conversations from school. He will be missed greatly by his family and friends. May God bless!
Mark Campbell
School
September 7, 2021
I have many fond memories of "Freddy" Mr. Frederick. He was not only my French teacher for 3 years but my friend as well. I am sorry to hear of his passing and my prayers and thoughts are with you.
Brenda Harris
September 7, 2021
He was a kind and had a sense of humor, I loved going to my French Class. I remember he worn two different colored socks (which is the normal for kids now) and was so embarrassed, he asked the school secretary to go the shopping center and buy him a pair of socks. He loved his students and wanted the best for them and it showed!!

ACHS Class of 87 Becky Adcock Hall
Becky Hall
Student
September 7, 2021
My prayers and condolences to the family of Mr. Herman Frederick. Thank you for your contributions to education and our children. Rest well and receive your crown.
Tia Simmons
Friend
September 7, 2021
hugz prayers for all. be ye comforted and encouraged. may you find comfort and His loving arms around you and yours, as you find the courage to be lifted up as He lifts you up...... God bless you and yours. My sincere condolences for your inner soul loss.
Paul Tyree
September 6, 2021
Jane: I am so sorry to hear of Herman"s passing. All the years we worked together, he was a good friend to me, and always there for me when I needed a friend. You have my deepest and sincere sympathy. May God bless you.

Williard Mock
September 6, 2021
Mr. Frederick will be missed by all that knew him , he was a kind and friendly man. So many times he has touched my spirits with phenomenal playing of the Organ at the church, he is already missed. God Bless his soul and praying for the family.
Nancy Lewis
Friend
September 6, 2021
To: Jane and Family I am so sorry for your loss and was sadden to hear of the passing of Mr. Frederick, our friend, my brother, our pianist and our great French teacher at Central High School. While no one and nothing can fill the void he has left, we will forever cherish the joy, love, kindness and laughter he gave us. My parents, Bertha and Randolph McCray, took him under their wings, loved him, feed him and he became a part of our family. We will cherish his thoughtfulness and friendship forever. Whether you need someone to laugh, cry, or talk with, I will always be here for you. I pray that God will comfort and strengthen you during this difficult time. Love, Alma McCray Dickerson
Alma Dickerson
School
September 6, 2021
Dear Mary and Family, I am so deeply saddened to hear of the death of my friend and fellow minister of music, Herman. A wonderfully spiritual and dedicated valued educator of many genres has left a void in our community and we will miss him immensely! Praying that God may grant you comfort and strength in these and future days of your bereavement. In sympathy and love, Vivian Hudson.
Vivian C Hudson
Friend
September 6, 2021
I loved being in Mr. Frederick´s French Class at ACHS back in the 70´s. He was always nice and class was interesting. He taught us how to sing `Silent Night´ in French, and to this day, every time I hear that beloved Christmas Carol I think of him. Praying for the family and loved ones. Rest In Peace, Mr. Frederick.
Carolyn Ware Wagner
September 6, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
eula jenkins
September 6, 2021
Mr. Frederick was also my French teacher at ACHS for two years & one of my favorites. We learned French in his class, but so many other things as well. He was such an interesting person and the kind of teacher that students don´t forget. I remember making chocolate eclairs for the class. He made a life long impression and that is a sign of a great teacher.
Lu Anne Shober Clark
School
September 6, 2021
Good night, Mr. Frederick, you have earned your rest, You were a beautiful soul on planet earth and you will be a beautiful angel in heaven. Find a piano and play a song for those of us that will truly miss you. Praying for the family. "Praise the Lord"
Minister Charles and Mary Braxton
School
September 6, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful teacher.
Lynette Brooks
Student
September 6, 2021
Mr Frederick was a special person to me. He was my home room teacher back at Amherst High School. I remember many good times that year. He was a very kind soul!
Wanda Campbell
Friend
September 5, 2021
Dear family. I am saddened to hear this. May your strength in the Lord and your memories get you through this difficult time.

I will never forget him taking the time to mentor Chris during their time together at Pleasant Valley. The two enjoyed being part of the music ministry there.
Beverly Cunningham
Acquaintance
September 5, 2021
Mr. Frederick was more than just a French teacher! He taught me many life lessons and helped me through the darkest period of my life. Fly high my friend






Dennis Robertson
Student
September 4, 2021
To The Frederick Family,
So sorry to her about the passing of Mr. Frederick. He was my French teacher at Central High and Amherst County High Schools. He also use to accompany me on the piano when I sing for different churches in the area. He was very talented. He was a good man. I will always remember him with a smile.
Margaret Marie Jones Bolden
Friend
September 4, 2021
Although I have not seem Mr. Herman in years, he is someone you cannot easily forget. I was a child the last time I saw him but he left a lasting impression on me then on how a man should conduct and carry himself. He was a very dapper and cool guy. I have often though about him as I lived and grown through life. I will always remember him and appreciate the profound effect he has had on my present. He was that pebble that was tossed into the waters of my life and the ripples have changed the course of my existence. My condolences to the family for your loss. He will be remembered.
Stephan Pendarvis
Friend
September 4, 2021
Herman was a great guy with a great sense of humor. He, Barbara Coleman and I carpooled to teacher conventions together. He showed his love for the Lord and people through his music. My sincere condolences to his family. God will keep you as you continue your journey.
Mildred Thornhill Savannah
Marshall, Texas
MILDRED SAVANNAH
Friend
September 3, 2021
Condolences to the family. I met Herman at your aunt & cousin's house (Al) in Toledo, Ohio during your hiatus from JC Smith Univ. We were all pursuing our undergrad educ. Lawrence Curtis Totty & family, Wash. DC.
Lawrenceville Totty
Friend
September 3, 2021
Melinda’s, we will miss Mr. Herman and his great personality. We’re praying for you, Monet and especially Miss Mary. May God continue to be with you. The Posey family
Cynthia Mason-Posey
Friend
September 3, 2021
My heart is so saddened. I have lost an awesome musician and mentor. Thank you so much for sharing the secrets to .
Rest in peace Mr. Frederick. I will miss the music sessions shared on Tuesdays.
Barbara Taylor
Student
September 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 32 of 32 results