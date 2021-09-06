Herman E. Frederick
Herman E. Frederick of Madison Heights departed this life on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
Family Visitation Hour will be held at Community Funeral Home on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m.
Funeral service will be held at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 12 p.m. Streaming services will be provided via Facebook Live by Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Interment will be in the Briarwood Cemetery. Family and friends will assemble at the church. Condolences may be emailed to [email protected]
Please refrain from sending the Peace Lilly Plant.
Please continue to follow the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. **Face Mask Are Required**
Community Funeral Home directing.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 6, 2021.