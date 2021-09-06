The world lost a special, sweet soul when Herman said goodbye. You are truly blessed if a teacher remembers you over time as, let's face it...they go thru a LOT of kids. Herman was a special teacher for me and kept in contact. I had Herman for French II his first year at ACHS and he proved to be a grand character! I also liked teachers with personality, and he had it in droves! His classroom was around the corner from the newspaper office (I was editor that year) and he'd come in and help when I was bringing out an issue. He was really accomodating when I needed to be out of class to distribute the paper or for any reason that year. After I returned from teaching in Europe he'd come by my optical shop to visit. He knew Odell Smith well (my nanny who raised me) and they participated in a travelling choir with Herman as the pianist. When I decided to go back to ACHS to teach Spanish for my last 15 years of working he excitedly called me at home and we stayed in touch after that. He loved hearing the crazy things happening in my classroom. I think the thing I enjoyed most was his zest for life...he lived it to the fullest. When I last talked to him two years ago I was trying to get him to come to the 1968-1974 reunion, but he was very ill and could not make it. RIP sweet Herman!

Susan Daniel Steele School September 10, 2021