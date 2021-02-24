Howard Leake Anderson
Howard Leake Anderson of Agricola, Virginia, died on Friday, February 19, 2021. Born on September 9, 1927, in New Orleans, he was the son of the late Dr. T.B.H. Anderson and Mabel Lane Anderson. Howard was preceded in death by his wonderful wife of 52 years, Pansye Franklin Anderson; his brother, T.B.H. Anderson Jr.; and his sister, Mary Sue Hundley.
Howard is survived by his sister, Charlotte Anderson Stradford of Columbia, Missouri; his four daughters and sons-in-law, Susan Gayle Anderson and husband, Kim Kipling of Blacksburg (Va.), Kelly Anderson Clark and husband, Jeff Clark of Madison Heights (Va.), Melissa Lane Anderson and husband, Jim Brady of Ashburn (Va.), and Stacey Anderson Glass and husband, Randall Glass of Dover (N.H.); his five grandchildren and spouses, Michael and Stacie Clark, Jacob and Emily Clark, Sean and Beth Clark, Katie Glass, and Megan Glass and Phillip Dennison; and seven great-grandchildren, Madison Clark, McKynlee Clark, Adilyn Ward, Anderson Clark, Willow Clark, Charlotte Clark, and Alexander Glass.
This loving husband and father and devoted educator graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Wagner Memorial Lutheran College and a Master of Education degree from Lynchburg College. Howard began his career in the Amherst County public school system by teaching 6th and 7th grades, taught world history, and shared his love of science by teaching physics, chemistry, biology, and earth and space science. Howard was a faculty advisor to high school clubs and an assistant principal and principal to many, many students over the years. Howard's daughters were taught by several of his former students.
Howard was an advisor to area Boy Scouts and a U.S. Army veteran.
After retiring in 1990, he continued to inspire students through his love of rockets and weather. He was an avid reader, a life-long learner, a gardener, a traveler, a woodworker and handyman, a lover of thunderstorms and kites and model trains and jigsaw puzzles. And he loved his family with all his heart.
He was the dad who sledded with you, played card games with you, helped you with your homework, came to your performances and graduations and honors, drove hours to fix your leaky faucet, changed out your old electrical receptacles, spent an entire weekend replacing your kitchen cabinets, made breadboxes and bird houses and Adirondack deck chairs for his adult children, made cradles and doll houses and toys for grandkids, and who probably came to rue the statement "Papa fix."
He was the best dad a kid could ask for, and the best advisor and friend an adult daughter could hope for.
Papa will be hugely missed by all who knew him.
The family will receive visitors on Saturday, February 27, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Whitten Monelison Chapel in Madison Heights.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to your local hospice.
Whitten Monelison chapel is assisting the Anderson family (929-5712).
Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 24, 2021.