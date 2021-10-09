Howard Spencer ScottHoward Spencer Scott was born in Lynchburg, Virginia to the late Herman Scott and Lenora Scott Dane on November 2, 1941. A loving father, father-in-law, grandfather, cousin, and friend was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, October 4, 2021 surrounded by family.Howard had a lively and happy childhood with his cousins and friends in White Rock Hill. He was an active member of Diamond Hill Baptist Church as a young man. After graduation from Dunbar High School in 1959, he attended South Carolina State College where he played football. He returned to Lynchburg to become very active in Rec League Coaching and Playground Supervision. He worked at General Electric for many years, and later retired from the Lynchburg Detention Center and from the Central Virginia Training Center.He was an avid tennis player for many years, and still watched and followed the game until his last few months of life. He was active member of his High School Class Association. Volunteering at the hospital and at the YMCA consumed his later years. Known by many as "Big Side" or "Si", he never met a stranger, and his generous smile came easy!To cherish his loving memory, he leaves a devoted son Phillip (Angela), granddaughter Alexis Scott, granddaughter Melissa Watkins, devoted friend Shelley Greene, and a host of beloved cousins and close friend.The family is holding a private memorial service for family and another memorial service will be held at a later date for the public.Community Funeral Home directing.