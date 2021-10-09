Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Howard Spencer Scott
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street
Lynchburg, VA
Howard Spencer Scott

Howard Spencer Scott was born in Lynchburg, Virginia to the late Herman Scott and Lenora Scott Dane on November 2, 1941. A loving father, father-in-law, grandfather, cousin, and friend was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, October 4, 2021 surrounded by family.

Howard had a lively and happy childhood with his cousins and friends in White Rock Hill. He was an active member of Diamond Hill Baptist Church as a young man. After graduation from Dunbar High School in 1959, he attended South Carolina State College where he played football. He returned to Lynchburg to become very active in Rec League Coaching and Playground Supervision. He worked at General Electric for many years, and later retired from the Lynchburg Detention Center and from the Central Virginia Training Center.

He was an avid tennis player for many years, and still watched and followed the game until his last few months of life. He was active member of his High School Class Association. Volunteering at the hospital and at the YMCA consumed his later years. Known by many as "Big Side" or "Si", he never met a stranger, and his generous smile came easy!

To cherish his loving memory, he leaves a devoted son Phillip (Angela), granddaughter Alexis Scott, granddaughter Melissa Watkins, devoted friend Shelley Greene, and a host of beloved cousins and close friend.

The family is holding a private memorial service for family and another memorial service will be held at a later date for the public.

Community Funeral Home directing.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I will miss that warm, genuine smile and big hug from this gentle giant, "Big Side". Our moms, Mrs. Corrine & Mrs. Lenora knew each other from when they were growing up as well as enjoyed each other's company at the Jackson Street Senior Center. It was sure to be a good laugh whenever Mom & Side saw each other, reminiscing about what she and Mrs. Lenora had done at the Senior Center.What a nice guy! In Sympathy, Veronca Saunders Minor
Veronica Minor
Other
October 13, 2021
My deepest condolences are extended to your family during this difficult time. Big Si was a wonderful person and great villagekeeper!! R.I.P.
Kimberly Smith
October 10, 2021
Big Side and I were classmates and shared so many good times together in high school and after. He was a fun and kind person who never met a person he didn't give his great smile too. I called him Mr. Mitchell our history teacher. We always shared stories from that class always. I'm going to miss seeing him when I return home and at reunions, but he will always be in my heart. I loved Big Side.
Roslyn Patty Murphy
School
October 9, 2021
I worked with Howard for years at CVTC. He was such a loving kind man with a great smile. I will always remember him with a smile. Prayers to the family .
Debbie Mccormick
October 9, 2021
I worked with Mr. Scott at CVTC He was famous for his kindness and contagious smile, hats and scarf around his neck. Always soft-spoken. Great person. I remember the day I first met him and the advice he gave when he noticed my hesitation walking in to a new area. Thankful to have met him.
Calita Dillard
Work
October 9, 2021
My deepest condolence's to You>>Phillip, (Buddy), your Family, and all who Loved my dear "Tennis Partner", "my Buddy" and all of our friends who's heart's suffer the loss of your Dad. May GOD rest his soul and bless "YOU" Buddy, and each and every one of us...
Ron "Bumpy" Haskins
Family
October 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results