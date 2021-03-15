Hubert Clark Martin
July 9, 1927 - March 12, 2021
Hubert Clark Martin, 93, of Gladys, died on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of the late Doris Ann Blevins Martin.
He was born July 9, 1927 in Campbell County, a son of the late Robert Lee Martin and Emma Bowens Martin.
He was a member of Olive Branch Presbyterian Church, a former farm manager of Malvern Hill Farms in Richmond, and a retired employee of Craddock-Terry Shoe Company.
He is survived by his son, Ronald Martin and his wife, Sandra of Gladys; one sister, Emma M. Hodnett "Patty" of Long Island; six grandchildren, Kristi Rappaport, Kelli Cunningham, Alex Martin "Bunky", Michelle Harrington, Linda Francis, and Bill Weaver; ten great-grandchildren, Kelly Fore, Lincoln Fore, Mitchelle Cunningham, Emmit Cunningham, Andrew Simpson, Ayden Harrington, Jade Johnson, Jordan Johnson, Jazmyn McIntire, and Christian Weaver; three great-great-grandchildren, Atticus McIntire, Regan McIntire, and Vivian Simpson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, William Lewis Martin, and Robert Lynch Martin; and his sisters, Erna Martin Isaacs, Bernice Martin Isaacs, and Katie Martin Goff.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Ebenezer Baptist Church by the Pastor Johnny Roberts with interment to follow in the Wesleybury United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Martin will be available for viewing Tuesday, March 16, 2021, from 12 until 9 p.m. at Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service, Gladys; and one hour prior to the funeral on Wednesday.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 15, 2021.