Hugh Hester Godsey Jr.



February 12, 1928 - May 18, 2021



Hugh Hester Godsey Jr., 93, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. He was born on February 12, 1928, in Lynchburg, Va., to the late Hugh H Godsey Sr. and Mattie Thompson Godsey. His grandmother took one look at him in his crib and exclaimed "well he's as cute as a little bunkins"! Bunkins and Bunks were nicknames that his five sisters and childhood friends would use for him throughout their lives.



He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1945 and remained proud of his service throughout his life. Upon his return home, he secured employment with C&P Telephone Company, where he was quickly dubbed "Hugo" a nickname that was used through his adult life. After 36 years of service with Ma Bell, Hugo retired from AT&T in 1984. Hugo promptly founded Godsey's Telesystems, a local telecommunications service firm that remains in operation to this day.



Hugo retired permanently in 1989 and spent his retirement years with his wife and best friend, Hester, touring the country by motor home, doting on his five grandchildren, gardening, and spending many hours tending his gentleman's farm with its horses, goats and the occasional donkey.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Hester Brooks Godsey; a daughter, Deborah Godsey; and his sisters, Bernice Dudley, Nadine Bernest, Jennifer Miller, and Eunice Lucado.



He leaves to cherish his memory a sister, Peggy Mitchell; two daughters, Patricia Winter (Warren) of Williamsburg, Va., and Cynthia Key (Watts) of Bedford Va.; a son, Michael Godsey (Tee) of Moneta, Va; five spoiled grandchildren, Matthew Shelar, Justin McGehee, Christopher Winter, Katie Godsey, and Mason Godsey; seven great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; and a passel of lovely nieces and nephews. Especially close was nephew, Doug Miller who extended kindnesses and friendship to dad through the years and particularly the countless visits over the last year.



The family would like to thank his caregivers, Darla and Becky, whose service allowed him to stay in home until almost the very end.



A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.



Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 8, 2021.