Ian Cole Berger
Ian Cole Berger, 3, of Rustburg, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020.
He was the son of David E. Berger "Love you the most like french toast" and Ian would say "and milk" and mother of Cheyanne Daniel and stepfather, Tyler Daniels "I love you so much"; also survived by two brothers, Anthony "Bubby", Carter "Other Bubby"; paternal grandparents, David and Patricia Berger; and maternal grandmother, Michele Miles.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Tree of Life Church, burial will follow at Greenfield Baptist Church, in Gretna. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions, please consider the family to help pay for medical expenses or Roanoke Memorial Hospital Traumatic Brain Injury Unit. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 23, 2020.