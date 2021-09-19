Ida Doss Compton
Ida Doss "Pete" Compton, 80, of Hurt, passed away with her loving family by her side on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of Walter Robert Compton.
She was born June 3, 1941, in Lynchburg, a daughter of the late Albert A. Doss and Mary Marshall Doss. She was a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church, Lynchburg and attended St. John Pentecostal Holiness Church, Hurt. Ida never really retired from any of her many occupations. She worked for General Electric for a short time before her children were born. After that she and Robert ran many enterprises; Hurt Motor Sales, Compton's Garage, Compton's Tailer Park just to mention a few. Her greatest joy was during the years her son, Stacy, raced for the NASCAR organization. She was a huge force behind his accomplishments in the sport. She never met a stranger and had many friends. She loved to eat out and was always ready to travel especially road trips with her sister, Marie. She was well known in the community for being very active and cherished her time on the board at the Avoca Museum. Ida's love for family was obvious, especially her granddaughters. She always went above and beyond to make them happy and give them everything they would ever want. Some very special memories they have with her are learning how to cook, keeping candy in her car and calling it the "goody fairy", taking them to get ice cream, lunch and so many more things. We will cherish these special memories together, miss her dearly and always know that she is with us.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, Stacy Compton and his wife, Vickie of Hurt; one brother, Herbert Doss and his wife, Nancy of Charlotte, N.C.; one sister, Marie Reynolds of Evington; a daughter-in-law, Jackie Compton of Hurt; three special granddaughters, Sarah, Oliva and Isabella Compton; nieces, Linda, Pam, Kristin, Dawn, Shelia; and her furry child, Smokey and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Michael Compton; a sister, Dorothy Parker; and a brother, Gerald Doss.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by the Rev. Tim Lane and Charles Billingsley with interment to follow in Altavista Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista and 2 until 6 p.m., Sunday at the home of Stacy and Vickie Compton, 2050 Easome Road, Hurt.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Centra Hospice, 2097 Langhorne Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24501 or the Avoca Museum and Historical Society, 1514 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 19, 2021.