Idris Carolyn Williams
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
Idris Carolyn Williams

Idris Carolyn Howard Williams, 84, of Lynchburg passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Born in Wallins, Ky., January 15, 1937, she was the daughter of the late John Finley Howard and Pansey Laws Howard. She dedicated her life supporting her husband, raising her children and she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Reading was among her favorite passtime. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Henry Williams; two daughters, Mitzi Turner and her husband, Alec of Evington and Lisa Keesee and her husband, Kris of Forest; one son, Henry Williams II of Manassas; one granddaughter, Susan Leigh Bailey Cusano and her husband, Jeff; three great-grandchildren, Whitney Wood, Morrigan Thomas and Alexea Cusano; and two brothers, Charles Howard and Joe Howard both of Argos, Ind.

Services will be private.

The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.

To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 15, 2021.
