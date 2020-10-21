Menu
Inez Lee
1935 - 2020
BORN
September 13, 1935
DIED
October 13, 2020
Inez Lee

Inez Lee passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, surrounded by her children. She will be remembered as a loving mother and friend to all.

A funeral service in memory of Inez will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. James C.M.E. Church, 208 Rockwell Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24504.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send donations in her memory via check to St. James C.M.E. Church. Please follow the rules and regualtions for COVID-19. Masks are required. Community Funeral Home directing.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Funeral
11:00a.m.
St. James C.M.E. Church
208 Rockwell Drive, Lynchburg, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
Lee family,
Our deepest condolences on the passing of your dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. We are sending prayers of comfort for the family during this trying time.
All our love.
Janet Gibson-Awkard
The Goggins family


Janet Awkard
Family
October 20, 2020
The Patterson family send their condolences for the loss of your loved one. Prayers for comfort during this difficult time.
Barbara Patterson
Friend
October 20, 2020
Sending You My Deepest Sympathies For All oF You, Mrs. Inez Glenn Lee, Will Be Missed , She Always Had A Beautiful Spiritual, Love To Cook, & Always Welcome You, If There's anything Please Give Me A Call. I'll Keep Your Family In My Prayers,
Love, Cheryl S. (Jon', Cody, Shari) !!
Cheryl S. Booker & Jon', Shari, Cody Sites
Family
October 20, 2020