Irene Virginia Bryant
Irene Virginia Bryant, age 85 of Forest, widow of Alfred G. Bryant, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.
Born in Amherst County on October 31, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Robert M. Williams and the late Irene P. Williams.
Irene was a member of Clearview Baptist Church. She was one of the most loving and nurturing people that you have ever met. Her children reaped the benefit of this nurturing all their lives. She was a student of God's Word, a prayer warrior and a devoted child of God. Her life was devoted to God, her home and family.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Peyton L. Williams and Robert M. Williams Jr.
Survivors include five children, Buster Bryant and wife, Dani, Diane B. Hughes and husband, Norman, Delores B. Mestas and husband, Daniel, Brenda B. Cash and husband, Slick, and Tammy B. Nunn and husband, Bart; a brother, Thomas E. Williams; 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the service will be private but will be live streamed at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. To view the service via Facebook, please go to www.Facebook.com/WhittenFuneralHome
.
You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family
.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.
Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 22, 2020.