Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Iris Ann Fitzhugh
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Iris Ann Fitzhugh

Iris Ann Fitzhugh, 79, of Lynchburg, passed away in her home on Monday, March 15, 2021, with her family by her side. She was the widow of James David Fitzhugh.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Central Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, 220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Mar
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Central Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I cannot be there to pay my respect but I can keep the family in my prayers
Rhonda Smith (Boothe)
March 19, 2021
Fran & family I'm so sorry 2 hear of your loss. U are n my thoughts & prayers. God Bless
Carolyn Evans
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results