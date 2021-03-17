Iris Ann Fitzhugh
Iris Ann Fitzhugh, 79, of Lynchburg, passed away in her home on Monday, March 15, 2021, with her family by her side. She was the widow of James David Fitzhugh.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Central Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, 220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
