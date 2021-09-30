God bless all of you with his love and assurance that Irma is now at peace. God promised to prepare a place for us in his house and Irma is now truly home. I knew Irma from childhood up to my young adulthood attending College Hill Baptist Church. She was a true blessing and humbled herself by mentoring the children by teaching Sunday school. Always smiling and encouraging our little minds in the faith. I thank her for contributing to my faith foundation and her family for sharing her with all of us at College Hill. We were blessed.

Monica Thompson Crowe September 29, 2021