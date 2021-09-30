Menu
Irma Lea Hedrick
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Irma Lea Hedrick

January 29, 1929 - September 27, 2021

Irma Lea Hedrick, 92, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. She was the devoted wife of the late Ernest Thomas Hedrick.

Born in Welch, W.Va. on January 29, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Walter Thomas Lea and Ernice Nona Dawson. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, John, Thomas and Nelson Lea.

She was retired from Craddock-Terry Shoe Corporation and Sears and was a faithful member of College Hill Baptist Church for over 60 years, taught Sunday school to the children for years and where she became everyone's mom.

She is survived by her children, Brenda (Tony) Kinelski, Robert Thomas (Debbie) Hedrick, Nancy (Paul) Tetrault, Ernest Hedrick, Linda Johnson, and Melissa (Bill) Daniels; a sister, Janice Farmer; 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021, in College Hill Baptist Church by the Rev. Rod Hale and the Rev. Phillip Bailey. Burial will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour before the service at the church.

The family would like to thank, especially Katie for her daily care, Carla, Joelle, Angie and the other Hospice workers for the love and care shown to Irma.

In lieu of flowers, please consider, American Heart Association, College Hill Baptist Church or your local Humane Society.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
College Hill Baptist Church
1101 Floyd Street, Lynchburg
Oct
2
Service
12:00p.m.
College Hill Baptist Church
1101 Floyd Street, Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy, I will always remember Irma, we worked together at Sears for years. May God give you comfort and strength.
Betty Browley
October 6, 2021
Aunt Irma was the example we should practice every second of our lives. I pray she will be one of the first souls we see when we transition into the eternal family. God bless you her family.
David Mike and Johnny
October 2, 2021
Our heartfelt love and prayers go out to the Hedrick family, bringing Peace from God. I have know Irma Hedrick for 64 years. She was my first Sunday School teacher and " Sunbeams " leader at age 5. When my family was new at College Hill Baptist church, she welcomed us with open arms and quickly sheltered my 3 sisters and me under her " Wings of Motherhood". Thank you Irma for giving me God's Blessings of a " cornerstone " foundation for my Christian Walk in Faith and Love. I'm sure it had to be Amazing to hear the words from God, "Welcome Home, My good and Faithful Servant ".
Donna Thompson Tyree
Friend
September 30, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always
American Heart Association
September 30, 2021
God bless all of you with his love and assurance that Irma is now at peace. God promised to prepare a place for us in his house and Irma is now truly home. I knew Irma from childhood up to my young adulthood attending College Hill Baptist Church. She was a true blessing and humbled herself by mentoring the children by teaching Sunday school. Always smiling and encouraging our little minds in the faith. I thank her for contributing to my faith foundation and her family for sharing her with all of us at College Hill. We were blessed.
Monica Thompson Crowe
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results