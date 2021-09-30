Irma Lea Hedrick
January 29, 1929 - September 27, 2021
Irma Lea Hedrick, 92, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. She was the devoted wife of the late Ernest Thomas Hedrick.
Born in Welch, W.Va. on January 29, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Walter Thomas Lea and Ernice Nona Dawson. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, John, Thomas and Nelson Lea.
She was retired from Craddock-Terry Shoe Corporation and Sears and was a faithful member of College Hill Baptist Church for over 60 years, taught Sunday school to the children for years and where she became everyone's mom.
She is survived by her children, Brenda (Tony) Kinelski, Robert Thomas (Debbie) Hedrick, Nancy (Paul) Tetrault, Ernest Hedrick, Linda Johnson, and Melissa (Bill) Daniels; a sister, Janice Farmer; 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021, in College Hill Baptist Church by the Rev. Rod Hale and the Rev. Phillip Bailey. Burial will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour before the service at the church.
The family would like to thank, especially Katie for her daily care, Carla, Joelle, Angie and the other Hospice workers for the love and care shown to Irma.
In lieu of flowers, please consider, American Heart Association
, College Hill Baptist Church or your local Humane Society.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 30, 2021.