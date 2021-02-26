Menu
Irvin Allen Bailey
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Irvin Allen Bailey

August 12, 1947 - February 24, 2021

Irvin Allen Bailey, 73, died on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, following complications from medical procedures over the past several months. He was the husband of Kathy Miller Bailey for 51 years.

Allen was born on August 12, 1947, in Lynchburg, Virginia. He was the son of the late Irvin Spencer Bailey and the late Helen Moore Bailey. He is survived by his son, Dr. Josh Bailey, and his wife, Lisa; his daughter, Jessica Wright, and her husband Jamie; and three grandchildren, Bailey Wright, and Grayson and Parker Bailey, along with a brother, Wayne Bailey, and his wife, Sandie.

Allen grew up in Rustburg, in the area commonly known as Three Forks, where he raised a prize-winning pig named Petunia. He also showed horses throughout his childhood winning many blue ribbons. He graduated from Rustburg High School in 1965, where he participated in track and field. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam. For his valor during the war, he was awarded the Air Medal for meritorious achievement in Vietnam, the Army Commendation Medal for being in Operation Nevada Eagle and the Bronze Star for his achievements with the 101st. Upon returning home, Allen worked as an Electrician in both industrial and residential settings. Allen was a member of West Lynchburg Baptist Church.

Allen had a passion for car racing, including serving as a crew chief at Natural Bridge, South Boston, and Orange County Speedways. These were some of his most favorite memories. His love of racing, and fast cars in general, continued throughout his lifetime. He also enjoyed match shoots and reading Westerns, as well as good poker game.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be conducted on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Rev. Chris Jordan and Dr. Robert Putt officiating. Military honors will be rendered by VFW Post 4165. Visitation will immediately follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Building Fund at West Lynchburg Baptist Church, 3031 Memorial Ave Lynchburg VA 24501; Red Truck Ministry, where Allen volunteered driving the truck until he was no longer able, 5225 Fort Ave, Suite A Lynchburg VA 24502, or the Cemetery Fund at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Rustburg where Allen's parents are buried, c/o A. Sutphin, 2465 Red House Rd Rustburg VA 24588.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory

427 Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502

Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
11:40a.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Rd, Lynchburg, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heartfelt sympathy Kathy and to your family. God bless you.
Debbie Collins
February 28, 2021
We are blessed to have had Allen as a kind neighbor who enjoyed his Corvette. We pray for Kathy and the family to be comforted with precious memories and the hope of joining him one day in the heavenly Fathers house.
Ken and Marlene Nichols
February 27, 2021
So many memories of growing up with Allen and Wayne in church, with Helen and Irvin as our most excellent MYF counselors at Mt. Zion. I remember the tense time while all of us prayed for Allen as he served in Vietnam. May God bless each of you. I am praying for your comfort from above, and it is such a lasting memory to have grown up with Allen and Wayne.
Betsy Cheatham
February 27, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Bailey family. I know he left you with wonderful memories and great stories to share in the future. Peace be with you at this time of need.
Susan and Kevin Cope
February 27, 2021
Kathy you have my sincere condolences. Keep your hands in God's hands. Blessings Dr. Brenda Farmer
Brenda Farmer
February 27, 2021
,RIP Vietnam Veteran
Allen Young TSgt USAF Veteran
February 26, 2021
Sending prayers for peace and comfort at this difficult time. Take care and God Bless..
Heather Kirkland
February 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss Josh. I know you and your family are devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Cindy Carter
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results