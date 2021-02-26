Irvin Allen Bailey
August 12, 1947 - February 24, 2021
Irvin Allen Bailey, 73, died on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, following complications from medical procedures over the past several months. He was the husband of Kathy Miller Bailey for 51 years.
Allen was born on August 12, 1947, in Lynchburg, Virginia. He was the son of the late Irvin Spencer Bailey and the late Helen Moore Bailey. He is survived by his son, Dr. Josh Bailey, and his wife, Lisa; his daughter, Jessica Wright, and her husband Jamie; and three grandchildren, Bailey Wright, and Grayson and Parker Bailey, along with a brother, Wayne Bailey, and his wife, Sandie.
Allen grew up in Rustburg, in the area commonly known as Three Forks, where he raised a prize-winning pig named Petunia. He also showed horses throughout his childhood winning many blue ribbons. He graduated from Rustburg High School in 1965, where he participated in track and field. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam. For his valor during the war, he was awarded the Air Medal for meritorious achievement in Vietnam, the Army Commendation Medal for being in Operation Nevada Eagle and the Bronze Star for his achievements with the 101st. Upon returning home, Allen worked as an Electrician in both industrial and residential settings. Allen was a member of West Lynchburg Baptist Church.
Allen had a passion for car racing, including serving as a crew chief at Natural Bridge, South Boston, and Orange County Speedways. These were some of his most favorite memories. His love of racing, and fast cars in general, continued throughout his lifetime. He also enjoyed match shoots and reading Westerns, as well as good poker game.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be conducted on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Rev. Chris Jordan and Dr. Robert Putt officiating. Military honors will be rendered by VFW Post 4165. Visitation will immediately follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Building Fund at West Lynchburg Baptist Church, 3031 Memorial Ave Lynchburg VA 24501; Red Truck Ministry, where Allen volunteered driving the truck until he was no longer able, 5225 Fort Ave, Suite A Lynchburg VA 24502, or the Cemetery Fund at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Rustburg where Allen's parents are buried, c/o A. Sutphin, 2465 Red House Rd Rustburg VA 24588.
Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 26, 2021.