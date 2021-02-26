So many memories of growing up with Allen and Wayne in church, with Helen and Irvin as our most excellent MYF counselors at Mt. Zion. I remember the tense time while all of us prayed for Allen as he served in Vietnam. May God bless each of you. I am praying for your comfort from above, and it is such a lasting memory to have grown up with Allen and Wayne.

Betsy Cheatham February 27, 2021