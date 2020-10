Ivo Cagas



Ivo Cagas, 77, of Bedford, Va., died Saturday, March 21, 2020.



A Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Burch-Messier Funeral Home 317 West Main Street Bedford, Virginia 24523.



Mask are required. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.



Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 25, 2020.