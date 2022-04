Dear Kay, Paul and all family members, It is meaningful that we celebrate J. P.'s extraordinary life on the same date as his birthday. While I will not be able to personally attend the service, I will be joining it via the internet and in my ongoing thoughts and prayers for him and for all of your family. Thank you for sharing J.P. with all of us. We have been enriched by his generosity and talents and especially by the abundant care he faithfully directed to so many worthy causes. I and so many others are privileged and honored to have known and worked with J.P. Randy Nelson

