J. W. "Jamie" Franklin III
James Wilson "Jamie" Franklin III, 46, of Concord, died on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at UVA Medical Center.
Born in Lynchburg, Va., on April 9, 1974, he was the son of Neville Torrence and the late James Wilson Franklin Jr. He was an employee of BWXT and a member of New Hope Baptist Church. Jamie was captain of two bowling teams, the Alleygators and the Splitshow, a member of the B & W "Nightcrawlers" softball team, and a former member of the Appomattox Rescue Squad. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying kayaking and camping.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Allen Franklin; his mother and stepfather, Neville and Melvin Turner of Jacksonville, N.C.; stepdaughter, Dawn Garrett; grandson, Ryan Funk both of Appomattox; two sisters, Belinda Moore and husband, Raymond, of Gladstone, and Heather Franklin of Lynchburg; three nieces, Shayla Woods, Dana Woods, and Katlyn Millner; great niece and nephew, Chloe Stanley and Bentley Adams; stepbrother, Michael Turner of Jacksonville, N.C.: two aunts, Alice Faye Burks and husband, James, of Appomattox, and Vicki Torrence of Spout Spring; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by two uncles, Kenneth L. Franklin and T. C. Torrence and his grandparents, James and Thelma Franklin and Lankford and Evelyn Torrence.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Concord Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 48, Concord, VA 24522, or the Appomattox Fire Department, P.O. Box 894, Appomattox, VA 24522.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 9, 2020.