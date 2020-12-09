Menu
J.W. "Jamie" Franklin III
1974 - 2020
BORN
1974
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
J. W. "Jamie" Franklin III

James Wilson "Jamie" Franklin III, 46, of Concord, died on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at UVA Medical Center.

Born in Lynchburg, Va., on April 9, 1974, he was the son of Neville Torrence and the late James Wilson Franklin Jr. He was an employee of BWXT and a member of New Hope Baptist Church. Jamie was captain of two bowling teams, the Alleygators and the Splitshow, a member of the B & W "Nightcrawlers" softball team, and a former member of the Appomattox Rescue Squad. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying kayaking and camping.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Allen Franklin; his mother and stepfather, Neville and Melvin Turner of Jacksonville, N.C.; stepdaughter, Dawn Garrett; grandson, Ryan Funk both of Appomattox; two sisters, Belinda Moore and husband, Raymond, of Gladstone, and Heather Franklin of Lynchburg; three nieces, Shayla Woods, Dana Woods, and Katlyn Millner; great niece and nephew, Chloe Stanley and Bentley Adams; stepbrother, Michael Turner of Jacksonville, N.C.: two aunts, Alice Faye Burks and husband, James, of Appomattox, and Vicki Torrence of Spout Spring; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by two uncles, Kenneth L. Franklin and T. C. Torrence and his grandparents, James and Thelma Franklin and Lankford and Evelyn Torrence.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Concord Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 48, Concord, VA 24522, or the Appomattox Fire Department, P.O. Box 894, Appomattox, VA 24522.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
I am sorry to hear about JAMIE passing, I enjoyed working with him and i know his ex co-workers will miss him too
Linwood Harris
December 11, 2020
Heather and Family--I met Jamie through bowling. He was always nice to be around and a good bowler. I am very sorry to hear this news and I know by God´s Amazing Grace, he is with Jesus Christ in Heaven forevermore! We shall meet again. Prayers.
Brad Muncher
December 9, 2020
Very sorry to hear this we done some trucking together
Lawson
December 9, 2020
Jamie was a friend and a wonderful person. He will be missed by a lot of people. I'm so sorry for your loss. May God bless his family and friends. He is in a better place now.
Wayne Doss
December 9, 2020
Heather and family. I am so very sorry to hear of the passing of your brother. Condolences to you and your family.
Judy Brower
December 9, 2020
