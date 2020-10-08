Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jack Gene Engle
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
Jack Gene Engle

June 24, 1951 - October 6, 2020

Jack Gene Engle, 69, of Amherst, Va., died on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was born on June 24, 1951, a son of the late George Forest Engle and Helen Lucille Dettwiler Farrington.

Jack was a caring soul and an outgoing person who loved working with his hands.

Jack is survived by his wife, Diana Clements Engle; son, Keith Engle; siblings, Marge Hogendobler, Kerri Bledsoe, Nancy Blankenship, Scott Farrington, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.

There will be no services as per Jacks wishes. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.