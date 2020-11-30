Menu
The News & Advance
Jack Hamilton Jr.
1947 - 2020
BORN
March 20, 1947
DIED
November 28, 2020
Jack Hamilton Jr.

Jack Marion Hamilton Jr., 73, of Pugh Farm Lane, Appomattox, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Born in Lynchburg, March 20, 1947, he was the son of the late Audrey Pugh and Jack Marion Hamilton Sr. Jack was a member of Central Baptist Church.

He is survived by one brother, Dean Street Hamilton and fiancée, Donna of Amherst; two sisters, Ginger Hamilton St. John and husband, James of Madison Heights and Terry Hamilton Doss and husband, Tommy of Appomattox; one stepson, Steven Reed Danz and wife, Danielle of Alexandria; three grandchildren, Avery, Sydney and Whitney.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 30, 2020.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
So sorry to read of your brother passing. I know he will be missed. Prayers going out to the family.
Neville Franklin Turner
November 29, 2020