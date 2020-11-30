Jack Hamilton Jr.
Jack Marion Hamilton Jr., 73, of Pugh Farm Lane, Appomattox, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Born in Lynchburg, March 20, 1947, he was the son of the late Audrey Pugh and Jack Marion Hamilton Sr. Jack was a member of Central Baptist Church.
He is survived by one brother, Dean Street Hamilton and fiancée, Donna of Amherst; two sisters, Ginger Hamilton St. John and husband, James of Madison Heights and Terry Hamilton Doss and husband, Tommy of Appomattox; one stepson, Steven Reed Danz and wife, Danielle of Alexandria; three grandchildren, Avery, Sydney and Whitney.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 30, 2020.