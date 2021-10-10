Menu
Jack O. Holte
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
118 Commonwealth Dr
Madison Heights, VA
Jack O. Holte

Jack O. Holte, 81, of Madison Heights, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 1, 2021. He was the devoted husband of Doris Ann Meisel Holte for 53 years.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights.

A celebration of Jack's life will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dan Dibble officiating.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
118 Commonwealth Dr, Madison Heights, VA
Oct
15
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
118 Commonwealth Dr, Madison Heights, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
