Jack O. Holte
Jack O. Holte, 81, of Madison Heights, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 1, 2021. He was the devoted husband of Doris Ann Meisel Holte for 53 years.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights.
A celebration of Jack's life will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dan Dibble officiating.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 10, 2021.