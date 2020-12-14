Jack Ainsworth Ritzer
February 29, 1940 - December 12, 2020
Jack Ainsworth Ritzer, 80, of Altavista, died on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Alline Rogers Ritzer.
He was born on February 29, 1940, in Sturgis, Michigan, a son of the late John Ainsworth Ritzer and Anne Malone Ritzer. He was a long-time member and Ruling Elder of Altavista Presbyterian Church and a retired Senior Utility Engineer and Can Plant Manager of Abbott Nutrition.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Steven Ritzer and fiancée, Connie, of Altavista; one daughter, Kathy Shirey and husband, Mike, of Rustburg; two stepdaughters, Beth Farmer and husband, Mike, of Altavista, and Marci Rogers (Tommy Blanks) of Martinsville; two brothers, Mike Ritzer and wife, Karen, of Sturgis, Michigan, and Malcom Ritzer and wife, Karin, of Portland, Oregon; four grandchildren, Hillary Lundgren and husband, Sean, Dylan Gray and wife, Jessica, Heather Kibodeax and husband, Ross, Raye Shirey (Cassidy); one great-grandson, Easton Grey; and one great-granddaughter, Eleanor due in February. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruthanne Nelson Ritzer.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by the Rev. Ed Soto with interment to follow in Green Hill Cemetery.
Viewing of Jack will be available from 12 until 9 p.m., Monday, December 14, 2020, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Altavista Presbyterian Church, 707 Broad Street, Altavista and Avoca, 1514 Main Street, Altavista.
Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 14, 2020.