Jack Ainsworth Ritzer
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street
Altavista, VA
Jack Ainsworth Ritzer

February 29, 1940 - December 12, 2020

Jack Ainsworth Ritzer, 80, of Altavista, died on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Alline Rogers Ritzer.

He was born on February 29, 1940, in Sturgis, Michigan, a son of the late John Ainsworth Ritzer and Anne Malone Ritzer. He was a long-time member and Ruling Elder of Altavista Presbyterian Church and a retired Senior Utility Engineer and Can Plant Manager of Abbott Nutrition.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Steven Ritzer and fiancée, Connie, of Altavista; one daughter, Kathy Shirey and husband, Mike, of Rustburg; two stepdaughters, Beth Farmer and husband, Mike, of Altavista, and Marci Rogers (Tommy Blanks) of Martinsville; two brothers, Mike Ritzer and wife, Karen, of Sturgis, Michigan, and Malcom Ritzer and wife, Karin, of Portland, Oregon; four grandchildren, Hillary Lundgren and husband, Sean, Dylan Gray and wife, Jessica, Heather Kibodeax and husband, Ross, Raye Shirey (Cassidy); one great-grandson, Easton Grey; and one great-granddaughter, Eleanor due in February. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruthanne Nelson Ritzer.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by the Rev. Ed Soto with interment to follow in Green Hill Cemetery.

Viewing of Jack will be available from 12 until 9 p.m., Monday, December 14, 2020, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service.

The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Altavista Presbyterian Church, 707 Broad Street, Altavista and Avoca, 1514 Main Street, Altavista.

Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch and Finch Inc.

809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street P.O. Box 85, Altavista, VA
Dec
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street P.O. Box 85, Altavista, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
Thoughts and prayers for all of Jack´s family. Jack was as dedicated and hard working a person as you would ever meet. I really enjoyed working and knowing Jack.
Dan Johnson
December 30, 2020
We are so sorry for your lost we are praying for your family.
Howard & Jeanette Lacks but
December 15, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about his passing my heart goes out to his sweet wife and his family. He will be missed. Love and prayers
Rhonda epperson
December 14, 2020
Alline and Beth so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in our prayers.
Robin Johnson
December 14, 2020
