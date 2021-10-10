Jack Coleman Wilson
Jack Coleman Wilson, 94, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Westminster Canterbury of Lynchburg. He was born in Savannah, Georgia on September 25, 1927 to Samuel Elbert Wilson and Gertrude Johnson Wilson.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife and life partner of 54 years, Mary Bradshaw Wilson and a brother, Earl Wilson of Decatur, Georgia.
He is survived by a brother, Robert Sands of Blairsville, Georgia; his children, Mary Linda Wilson Nodjimbadem (and husband Nodji) of El Paso, Texas, David Coleman Wilson (and wife Ann Konhaus Wilson) of Lynchburg, Virginia, to whom he was the best of fathers; grandchildren, Natalie Ann Wilson, Jonathan Bradshaw Wilson (and wife, Whitney Weeden Wilson), and Katie-Meelel Nodjimbadem; and great-grandchildren, Lindy Ann and Calvin Matthew Wilson.
After serving in the Navy, he earned a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering at Georgia Tech and then joined a "start up" company (his words) — IBM. After a career at IBM, he pursued his true passion, assisting his wife Mary in a very successful real estate career in Northern Virginia.
Jack loved Jesus and His bride, the church. Throughout his life he served God and the church in many capacities from leadership roles to changing the lights.
He will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him and his sweet spirit.
Details for a memorial service to be held the weekend of October 16, 17, 2021 are still being finalized.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a gift in his honor to a charity of your choice
