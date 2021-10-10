Menu
Jack Coleman Wilson
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
Jack Coleman Wilson

Jack Coleman Wilson, 94, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Westminster Canterbury of Lynchburg. He was born in Savannah, Georgia on September 25, 1927 to Samuel Elbert Wilson and Gertrude Johnson Wilson.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife and life partner of 54 years, Mary Bradshaw Wilson and a brother, Earl Wilson of Decatur, Georgia.

He is survived by a brother, Robert Sands of Blairsville, Georgia; his children, Mary Linda Wilson Nodjimbadem (and husband Nodji) of El Paso, Texas, David Coleman Wilson (and wife Ann Konhaus Wilson) of Lynchburg, Virginia, to whom he was the best of fathers; grandchildren, Natalie Ann Wilson, Jonathan Bradshaw Wilson (and wife, Whitney Weeden Wilson), and Katie-Meelel Nodjimbadem; and great-grandchildren, Lindy Ann and Calvin Matthew Wilson.

After serving in the Navy, he earned a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering at Georgia Tech and then joined a "start up" company (his words) — IBM. After a career at IBM, he pursued his true passion, assisting his wife Mary in a very successful real estate career in Northern Virginia.

Jack loved Jesus and His bride, the church. Throughout his life he served God and the church in many capacities from leadership roles to changing the lights.

He will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him and his sweet spirit.

Details for a memorial service to be held the weekend of October 16, 17, 2021 are still being finalized.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a gift in his honor to a charity of your choice.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. For finalized service information and to send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
David Elaine and I will be in prayer for you and your family as you celebrate and grieve his change of address to Heaven. JW Burton
JW and Elaine Burton
October 20, 2021
Jack was such an influence on us when we moved to Falls Church in the late 70's. He and Mary invited us into their home for a number of holiday meals; their hospitality was warm and welcoming. We remember those days with great fondness.
Duke & Merikay Presley
Friend
October 17, 2021
Heaven received a special Angel when Jack entered. A kind and compassionate man will be remembered by many.
Ginger Young
Friend
October 10, 2021
