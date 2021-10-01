Jackson Alexander Cunningham
Jackson A. Cunningham, 16, of Lynchburg, went to be with the Lord, on Monday, September 27, 2021. Jack was born on April 19, 2005, in Lynchburg, a son of Gregory S. Cunningham and Heather M. Cunningham.
Jack attended Rustburg High School and was dually enrolled at CVCC. You could always find him on a soccer field whether at Central Virginia United Soccer or Rustburg High School. He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church. He was a quiet, gentle soul that loved his family, and playing Xbox with his friends. He loved spending time at his grandparents on the weekends with his brother and sister.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Walker Cunningham; a sister, Abby Cunningham; grandparents, Pete and Barbara Cunningham; grandmother, Martha Mahanes; uncle, Nate Mahanes (Becca); and aunt, Jennifer Mahanes. He was predeceased by grandfather, Robert "Bob" Mahanes and uncle, Matthew Cunningham.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg.
A Celebration of Jack's Life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Rustburg High School Football Stadium with Pastor Mike Miller officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to Central Virginia United Soccer, the local chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, or to a charity of your choice
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2021.