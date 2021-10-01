Menu
Jackson Alexander Cunningham
2005 - 2021
BORN
2005
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Jackson Alexander Cunningham

Jackson A. Cunningham, 16, of Lynchburg, went to be with the Lord, on Monday, September 27, 2021. Jack was born on April 19, 2005, in Lynchburg, a son of Gregory S. Cunningham and Heather M. Cunningham.

Jack attended Rustburg High School and was dually enrolled at CVCC. You could always find him on a soccer field whether at Central Virginia United Soccer or Rustburg High School. He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church. He was a quiet, gentle soul that loved his family, and playing Xbox with his friends. He loved spending time at his grandparents on the weekends with his brother and sister.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Walker Cunningham; a sister, Abby Cunningham; grandparents, Pete and Barbara Cunningham; grandmother, Martha Mahanes; uncle, Nate Mahanes (Becca); and aunt, Jennifer Mahanes. He was predeceased by grandfather, Robert "Bob" Mahanes and uncle, Matthew Cunningham.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg.

A Celebration of Jack's Life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Rustburg High School Football Stadium with Pastor Mike Miller officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to Central Virginia United Soccer, the local chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, or to a charity of your choice.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Oct
3
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Rustburg High School Football Stadium
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
love yall forever glad yall are staying strong
dylan palys
December 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Although we only found out last night I still now this young man will be greatly missed. Our prayers go to the family´s. Oct. 10, 2021
Eddie and Susan Mitchell
Family
October 10, 2021
Sorry for your loss prayers for the family.
Kenny Viar
Family
October 3, 2021
Pete, Barbara & Family, I'm so sorry to hear about the loss of Jackson. I know how very special he was to the family. I pray that God will provide comfort during this difficult time. You're in my thoughts and prayers. Love Betty
Betty Heck
Family
October 3, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Darrell and Karen Bradley
Friend
October 3, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my prayers.
Dan Dawson
Work
October 2, 2021
All my Love & prayers to you. I am here for you ANYTIME
Deb Vassar @ Long Mtn. Grocery
October 1, 2021
So sorry to read of the loss of this young man. Prayers going out to your family.
Neville Torrence Turner
October 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss! You´re in my thought and prayers!
Sharon Roach
October 1, 2021
My sincerest condolences to you all. God bless and comfort you Pete and family.
Deborah Melton
October 1, 2021
Pete and Family, So sorry for your loss of your loved one. Such a handsome young man. Will be praying that God will help you through the coming days ahead.
Jimmy Barrett
October 1, 2021
Heather, I´m so very sorry to hear this. Jackson was always one of my favorite children I used to babysit. Sending hugs.
Wendy Salmon
October 1, 2021
Greg ,Heather,Walker and Abby may God ease your pain and loss We are here if we can help in any way. God bless
Larry and Virginia Hall
October 1, 2021
As I sit here looking at the obituary, I remember little jack sitting on the kiddy sit at my beauty shop telling his mom he didn´t, need a hair cut. He grew to be a good looking young man. He is in Jesus arms now.
Anne Sitton
October 1, 2021
Our deepest sympathy, keeping you in our prayers, may God heal your broken hearts, Deitz & Terry Lilly
Terry Lilly
October 1, 2021
Oh Heather, I'm so sorry to learn of this. Praying for you and your family. Love you!
Theresa Winebarger Floyd
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results