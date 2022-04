I AM DEEPLY SADDENED TO HEAR OF JACKIE'S TRANSITIONING . MY HEART & PRAYERS OF PEACE, LOVE, UNITY, STRENGTH, COURAGE , AND COMFORT GO UP FOR HER HUSBAND CALVIN, AND THE ENTIRE HULL & PARRISH FAMILY . JACKIE, HER SIBLINGS & COUSINS... AS WELL AS ME & MY SIBLINGS & COUSINS GO ALL THE WAY BACK TO ARMSTRONG ELEMENTARY SCHOOL THROUGH DUNBAR HIGH SCHOOL !!! WE BOTH WORKED AT CENTRAL VIRGINIA TRAINING CENTER FOR YEARS. I RECALL THE LAST TIME I SAW HER WAS AT MOUNT CARMEL BAPTIST CHURCH A FEW YEARS AGO @ THE DANIEL'S HILL REUNION & ( I BELIEVE I CAUGHT A GLIMPSE OF HER ON MY VIDEO CAMERA) I SHALL ALWAYS REMEMBER HER BEAUTY, KINDNESS, HER LOVE, DILIGENCE & COMMITMENT TO HER FAMILY, OCCUPATION,& OTHER. GOD ALMIGHTY BLESS & REST HER PRECIOUS SOUL. AMEN.

Beverley Elliott-Butcher March 13, 2021