Jacqueline Walthall Ross
Jackie of Lynchburg, Va. departed this life March 2, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born April 3, 1952, the second of four children to the late William McKinley Walthall Sr. & Nannie Henry Walthall.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lena & Isiah Henry & Mose & Eula Walthall, her father, William Walthall Sr., brother, William Walthall Jr. & her husband, David Ross.
She is survived by one son, Jason Ross, her mother, Nannie Walthall, a brother, Howard Walthall, a sister, Mary Walthall, a maternal aunt, Sarah Daye and a paternal aunt, Carolyn W. Marshall and many other relatives and friends.
Jackie & her family enjoyed books & music and she enjoyed singing.
She attended Yoder & Dearington Elementary schools & Norfolk State College.
She graduated from Dunbar High School (1970), Lynchburg General Hospital School of Nursing (RN), University of Virginia (BSN) & MCV/ Richmond, Va. (MSN).
Jackie was a nurse for over forty years and retired from Centra Health as a nurse. It was her childhood dream to become a nurse and she was a very caring nurse. She encouraged others to become nurses or follow other dreams.
She will be missed.
The family wishes to thank in advance for all acts of kindness.
Community Funeral Home is assisting the family and the funeral is 1 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Community Funeral Home Chapel.
Please sign family register book at funeral home or email condolences to the funeral home.
Please wear mask as required and practice social distancing.
Many Thanks & God Bless
The Walthall & Ross families
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 5, 2021.