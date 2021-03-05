I am so sorry for the loss of a great person, she was a one of a kind, she was so special, i remember her doing the years coming up, her whole family was so nice, and caring, William, Howard, and Mary, their mother, also was a loving special person, I also remember Jacqueline, working at Central Virginia Training Center, she always had that special smile, and I refuse to ignore, and don't mention her brother William, he was also a great person, a person that helped you , and never turned you down, he helped me so much, when i needed him, i want to say, a lot of people know me by Woodson, this is to Jacqueline and William, fly high my Angles, don't stop until you reach the golden, gates of heaven, now your work here on earth is done, I will not say goodbye. but i will say goodnight.

Eli Richardson March 8, 2021