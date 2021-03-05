Menu
Jacqueline Walthall Ross
FUNERAL HOME
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street
Lynchburg, VA
Jacqueline Walthall Ross

Jackie of Lynchburg, Va. departed this life March 2, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born April 3, 1952, the second of four children to the late William McKinley Walthall Sr. & Nannie Henry Walthall.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lena & Isiah Henry & Mose & Eula Walthall, her father, William Walthall Sr., brother, William Walthall Jr. & her husband, David Ross.

She is survived by one son, Jason Ross, her mother, Nannie Walthall, a brother, Howard Walthall, a sister, Mary Walthall, a maternal aunt, Sarah Daye and a paternal aunt, Carolyn W. Marshall and many other relatives and friends.

Jackie & her family enjoyed books & music and she enjoyed singing.

She attended Yoder & Dearington Elementary schools & Norfolk State College.

She graduated from Dunbar High School (1970), Lynchburg General Hospital School of Nursing (RN), University of Virginia (BSN) & MCV/ Richmond, Va. (MSN).

Jackie was a nurse for over forty years and retired from Centra Health as a nurse. It was her childhood dream to become a nurse and she was a very caring nurse. She encouraged others to become nurses or follow other dreams.

She will be missed.

The family wishes to thank in advance for all acts of kindness.

Community Funeral Home is assisting the family and the funeral is 1 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Community Funeral Home Chapel.

Please sign family register book at funeral home or email condolences to the funeral home.

Please wear mask as required and practice social distancing.

Many Thanks & God Bless

The Walthall & Ross families

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street, Lynchburg, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
36 Entries
I worked with Jackie at CVTC and LGH in the ED. She was a lovely person and was my "go to" person for patients who had mental health issues in the ED at LGH. We had many conversations over the years about faith, life, etc. We also experienced much laughter together. She was such a caring person. Sadly, I lost contact with her. I am shocked and saddened by her passing. She had a strong faith in God and shared that faith. My sincere condolences to her family.
Vicki Mason
April 3, 2021
I was sorry to hear about, such a loving& caring person. She will be missed. Love to the family.
Jeannette Trent
Friend
March 10, 2021
To the Wathall and Ross Families
What a Beautiful Celabration of Life for Jackie, she will be truly missed
Love to you all.
Sheila Waller
March 8, 2021
To Nannie, Jason, Mary, William, Sarah and the rest of the family.
Sorry I could not be with yall, but just want to let y'all know my thoughts
are with the family.
Elnora
Elnora Hilton
Family
March 8, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of a great person, she was a one of a kind, she was so special, i remember her doing the years coming up, her whole family was so nice, and caring, William, Howard, and Mary, their mother, also was a loving special person, I also remember Jacqueline, working at Central Virginia Training Center, she always had that special smile, and I refuse to ignore, and don't mention her brother William, he was also a great person, a person that helped you , and never turned you down, he helped me so much, when i needed him, i want to say, a lot of people know me by Woodson, this is to Jacqueline and William, fly high my Angles, don't stop until you reach the golden, gates of heaven, now your work here on earth is done, I will not say goodbye. but i will say goodnight.
Eli Richardson
March 8, 2021
Mary so sorry for your loss. Our deepest sympathies. The Perkins and Preston families.
Desiree Perkins
Friend
March 7, 2021
To the Family, Please accept our deepest condolences. With Love, Ella, Brenda & The Robey Family
SGM (Ret) USArmy Brenda Robey McCall
Friend
March 7, 2021
I had the good fortune to work closely with Jackie for several years as a mental health consultant at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was such a vibrant, caring person and a clinician who brought energy, sensitivity and compassion to her work every day. I am so sad for her family and for our community to have lost her exceptional warmth and spirit.
Vicki Young
Coworker
March 7, 2021
Many Thanks , to all who wrote notes & words of support & encouragement to the family.
God Bless all!
From: Mary Walthall & family & the Ross family.
Mary Walthall
Family
March 7, 2021
Good night sister.
Mary Walthall- 3-7-21
Mary Walthall
Sister
March 7, 2021
To the Walthall and Ross Family - our sincere condolences to the Walthall family and the Ross family (especially Mary) on the passing of Jacqueline. We know that she will be missed tremendously and remembered frequently.
Mary, my friend, know that we are praying for peace and strength for you and your family. Brenda Crawford
Brenda Crawford
Friend
March 6, 2021
so,sorry to hear about your loss,may god be with you,in this time of need.
seagpherbateman
March 6, 2021
I offer my sincere sympathy to the family of Jackie Ross. I had the honor of accompanying Jackie and her family on one of their singing engagements. Beautiful talent. Praying God's comfort and strength to you all.
Vivian C Hudson
March 6, 2021
MY HEART IS SO HEAVY& SADDENED TO LEARN OF THE PASSING/ TRANSITIONING OF DEAR JACQUELINE, MY FELLOW NURSE, OLD TIME DHS FAMILY, AND OF COURSE OUR FAMILIES JOIN PATHS OVER 3OR 4 GENERATIONS !!! I HAVE ALWAYS BEEN SO VERY PROUD OF HER & FOR HER AMAZING NURSE'S CAREER AND ACHIEVEMENTS !!! MY PRAYERS OF LOVE & COMPASSION TO THE ENTIRE ROSS & WALTHAL FAMILY AND FRIENDS FOR PEACE, COMFORT LOVE UNITY STRENGTH COURAGE AND EVERY PROVISION ABUNDANTLY ,AMEN !!!
Beverley Elliott-Butcher
March 6, 2021
An angel on earth. I have many fond memories of Jackie...she will always be in my heart. Sincere condolences to the family. She will always be with you.
Patricia McFaden
March 6, 2021
Jackie started as a work colleague and became one of my dearest friends. She could make everyone laugh and smile and always was our lead lunch organizer. She meant so much to my family as well including my husband John who she also worked with.I know she will be missed greatly and I´m so sorry for your family´s loss. Melissa Wilson and family .
Melissa Wilson
March 6, 2021
My deepest condolences
Cora Alice Word
March 6, 2021
Your family are in our prayers; may God give you all the comfort and peace to get you all through this difficult time.
The Reeves family.4th Street
March 5, 2021
Ms. Ross was kind to all she met. She will be missed.
MALVINA SANDIDGE-PENN
March 5, 2021
To the Family of Jacqueline Ross" My Heartfelt Sympathy and Deepest condolences to all of you on the transitioning of my long time friend Jackie from Dunbar High School. I am known to most from Dunbar as Betty Word. So sorry for your lost. Jackie was always friendly and had a big heart and beautiful smile. I will be forever grateful for remembering her as the loving friend. All of you are in my prayers. May God bless you in your time of need. May she Rest In Eternal Peace. Her presence here on earth will be greatly missed. Evangelist Betty Word Sloley.
Betty King
Classmate
March 5, 2021
To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.
Cousin Willie Mae Bryant & family
March 5, 2021
I was a classmate of Jackie´s at Dunbar High School. She had a warm personality and an infectious smile. I will remember our times in the choir. My condolences and prayers to the family.
June Shepherd Rosette
March 5, 2021
Praying for you Ms. Nannie Walthall, Mary and family. May God bless you, keep you, and give you peace that passes all understanding at this very difficult time.
Cynthia White
Friend
March 5, 2021
Jackie had a smile that couldn't be mistaken for a frown, and her voice was calm with caring words flowing from her mouth, while her eyes expressed a lot of sincerity , and she will be truly missed. May heaven smile upon Jackie.
Mrs. Karen Scott & Derrick Campbell
March 5, 2021
I am a psychiatrist who worked with Jackie in a variety of roles for many years. She was a great nurse/ clinician, a pleasure to work with. She obviously loved her work and the patients and families that she helped. She had such a positive spirit. I know how much her family meant to her, and I offer them my sincerest condolences.
Greg Fisher
March 5, 2021
My deepest condolences to your family. Heaven has gained a sweet sweet angel.
Kimberly Smith Wills
March 5, 2021
One of God's earthly angels, who made a difference. Peace and Love to the family.
Ken Martin
March 5, 2021
send my condolences, remember jackie walking me to yoder school on my first day. most beautiful voice
jean wright
March 5, 2021
We send our prayers and condolences to the family.
Alford and Cynthia Slaughter
March 5, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. I had the honor of working with Jackie as faculty colleague at Lynchburg College.
Dr. Linda Andrews
March 5, 2021
Condolences to friends and family. Jackie was a great nurse but also a kind and gentle soul. Will be praying for you all
Belinda Coleman
March 5, 2021
I knew Jackie during her nursing career. She was always very professional as well as very caring to her patients and others. The community has lost a great nurse. My thoughts and prayers are with each of you during this time. May you find peace and comfort in the days ahead.
Karen Dudley
March 5, 2021
Mary I'm so sorry to hear of the loss of your Sister.
Sherrie JOHNSON
March 5, 2021
Prayers and Condolences for Jason and his family.
D Johnson
Acquaintance
March 4, 2021
Ms. Nannie Walthal and family, my thoughts and prayers are with you at moment. Ms. ETHEL Hunt
March 4, 2021
My prayers and condolences to the family.
Katie Walker Ross
Friend
March 4, 2021
