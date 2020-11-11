James Arnold Brinkley
April 14, 1961 - October 18, 2020
James Arnold Brinkley, 59, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at his residence. Born on April 14, 1961, in Raleigh, N.C., James was the son of Margaret Jeanette Walls Brinkley Kurisky, her husband John Kurisky and the late William Montgomery Brinkley. James was a general employee of Goodwill and a member of Tree of Life Ministries.
In addition to his mother and stepfather, James is survived by his two brothers, William David Brinkley and his wife, Barbara, of Pouquson, and Michael Thomas Brinkley and his wife, Holly, of Lynchburg; his sister, Margaret Joy Mason and her husband, Thomas, of Lynchburg; and other loving family members and friends.
A memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Celebrant Polly Starnes officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family and the funeral home request that guests maintain the suggested 6-foot distancing protocol and the wearing of masks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ARC of Central Virginia.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 11, 2020.