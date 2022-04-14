James L. "Jim" Campbell
Dr. James Lester "Jim" Campbell Jr., 82, of Lynchburg passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at his residence.
Born in Campbellsville, Ky., February 4, 1940, he was the son of the late James L. Campbell and Clora England Campbell. Jim attended Berea College in Kentucky, The Ohio University, and the University of Virginia. He received his Ph.D in English literature at the University of Virginia having written his dissertation entitled "Ecclesiastes and Eighteenth Century Literature". During his many years at Lynchburg College, he taught traditional literature courses as well as several that he created. After Jim retired from Lynchburg College, he became involved in the Literacy Council of Lynchburg. He also created two very successful study groups through Lynchburg Parks and Recreation, Literature for Life and Current Issues and Events, through which he met many wonderful people. He attended the Unitarian Church of Lynchburg and often led their discussion groups.
During the last year of Jim's life, his health deteriorated. He received Hospice care from Centra Health during the last months of his life. The family is forever indebted to Teresa Lancaster, Melanie Fastabend, Susan Allen and especially Janet Nuckles, who became very close to Jim and Nancy.
Our family is deeply grateful to Jim's forever friends who visited him every Wednesday, brightening his life, Tom Brickhouse, Kern Lunsford, and Carlos Gorostiaga.
In addition, we want to thank the wonderful neighbors who have been so caring and helpful over the last several months, and Vickie Stinnet, a force of nature who took over the household and loved Jim.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nancy Ann Campbell; two daughters, Jamie Ann Plank and her husband, Colin of Lynchburg, and Marianne Elizabeth Campbell of Chicago; five grandchildren, Elodie, Silvia, Asa, Rowan and Anora; one brother-in-law, Bruce Ware and wife Valerie; one sister-in-law, Connie Webster; two dear friends, Tom Brickhouse and Kern Lunsford and his K-9 companion, Meko.
Nancy (AKA Ann) wants to thank every person she has ever known because each person created in her a spirit that she passed on to Jim and enabled to live as long as he was able. Thank you to my dear friends and acquaintances and especially the group of eight.
A service celebrating Jim's life will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Celebrant Polly Starnes officiating. The family will host a reception and receive friends following the service.
The family requests those wishing to make memorial contributions to consider the American Red Cross 3700 Candlers Mountain Road, Suite 7, Lynchburg, Virginia.
To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 14, 2022.