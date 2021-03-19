James "Hi-Fly" Carrico
After six years of pain and suffering one of Evergreen's great deer hunters and fishermen put his fishing poles on the rack and his guns in the cabinet. James closed his eyes in peace and went home to be with the family and friends that had gone before him.
Born on May 4, 1939, he was the only child of James Walter and Bertha Mayberry Carrico. He was a member of Evergreen Methodist Church and retired from Process Piping and Welding.
James is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara; his two sons and their wives, James "Jake" and Melissa and Timothy and Sonya; his seven grandchildren, Tyler (Amber), Alie (Petie), Hayley, Bree, Chase, Dylan, and Hannah; a special nephew, Roger (Monica) Mayberry; and special niece, Sheila Jo (Henry) Womack.
A special thank you to Peter Demers for his care of James in his last weeks, and to his hospice nurses, Diann, Daisy, and others. Thank you to all the family and friends that came out to see him in his last days, and to our church family and pastor for the many prayers.
There will be a register and folders available at Robinson Funeral Home on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 3 until 5 p.m. and again on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. to pay their respects to James.
In lieu of flowers, consider donations to the Appomattox County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 57, Appomattox, VA 24522.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 19, 2021.