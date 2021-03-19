Menu
James "Hi-Fly" Carrico
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
James "Hi-Fly" Carrico

After six years of pain and suffering one of Evergreen's great deer hunters and fishermen put his fishing poles on the rack and his guns in the cabinet. James closed his eyes in peace and went home to be with the family and friends that had gone before him.

Born on May 4, 1939, he was the only child of James Walter and Bertha Mayberry Carrico. He was a member of Evergreen Methodist Church and retired from Process Piping and Welding.

James is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara; his two sons and their wives, James "Jake" and Melissa and Timothy and Sonya; his seven grandchildren, Tyler (Amber), Alie (Petie), Hayley, Bree, Chase, Dylan, and Hannah; a special nephew, Roger (Monica) Mayberry; and special niece, Sheila Jo (Henry) Womack.

A special thank you to Peter Demers for his care of James in his last weeks, and to his hospice nurses, Diann, Daisy, and others. Thank you to all the family and friends that came out to see him in his last days, and to our church family and pastor for the many prayers.

There will be a register and folders available at Robinson Funeral Home on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 3 until 5 p.m. and again on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. to pay their respects to James.

In lieu of flowers, consider donations to the Appomattox County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 57, Appomattox, VA 24522.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street , Appomattox, VA
Mar
20
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street , Appomattox, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Timmy, I'm so sorry to hear of your dad's passing. Losing a parent is hard; hold onto the memories, they'll help you adjust to the new normal. I'll be praying for your peace & comfort in the days to come. Much love to you & yours.
Cristy (Smith) Corbin
Friend
March 24, 2021
Barbara, Jake, Timmy and families. I was sorry to hear that James had passed. We offer up prayers for you and your family during your loss. Hi-Fly was a great friend to me. Bobby and Sharon Mobley
Robert Mobley
Friend
March 22, 2021
Jake, Missy and family, So sorry for your loss. Prayers for you all.
Vicky White
Friend
March 19, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to you all!
Mr & Mrs J.R. Demers
Friend
March 19, 2021
Tim, we are very sorry to hear of the passing of your Dad. My Mom has been gone from us 5 years on the 16th. I know it will be a great miss to your family. Keep the memories in your heart, it helps get you thru the tough times. We will keep your family in our thoughts and prayers. At least you have the consolation of knowing he's at rest now with Jesus and the loved ones that have gone before him. JOHN 14:27...ALL OUR &
Linda & Wayland Grubbs
March 19, 2021
Sorry to hear about James. We all have pleasant memories.
Richard & Linda Seay
March 19, 2021
Mrs. Carrico and family I am so sorry for your loss. You might not remember me I worked at Appomattox Drug he was such a sweet man to wait on. God bless you.
Sandra Gossage
Acquaintance
March 19, 2021
I will always remember him sitting at the end of that kitchen table. Love you all and praying for you.
Melissa and Eric Brown
Family
March 18, 2021
I waited on Mr. Carrico at Appomattox Drug Store and his sweet wife. I am so sorry for your loss God bless you.
Sandra Gossage
Friend
March 18, 2021
Tim & Family,
We are so sorry to hear of the loss of your Dad but at least now he is out of pain and suffering. He was such a sweet man who loved his family dearly. May all of the fond memories you have of him help comfort you in the difficult days ahead. Please know that each of you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Dillard & Margie (Megginson) Franklin
Dillard & Margie Franklin
Friend
March 18, 2021
Barbara I am so sorry to read of James passing. I know he will truly be missed but know he is no longer in pain. Prayers going out to you and your family.
Neville Franklin Turner
March 18, 2021
We are so very sorry for loss. Know that your family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Ray and Lynn Nash
Friend
March 18, 2021
He was a great man,love to talk to him and a good friend.
David & Charlotte Page
Friend
March 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nancy Doss
March 18, 2021
My prayers are with the family. Like you said he is not on the pain he was in. Prayers for all
Connie Webber
Friend
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results