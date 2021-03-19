Tim, we are very sorry to hear of the passing of your Dad. My Mom has been gone from us 5 years on the 16th. I know it will be a great miss to your family. Keep the memories in your heart, it helps get you thru the tough times. We will keep your family in our thoughts and prayers. At least you have the consolation of knowing he's at rest now with Jesus and the loved ones that have gone before him. JOHN 14:27...ALL OUR &

Linda & Wayland Grubbs March 19, 2021