James Hilton Cash Sr.James Hilton Cash Sr., 90, of Madison Heights, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021. He was born in Madison Heights, Va., on January 7, 1931, a son of the late Jesse Hilton Cash and Elsie Tolley Cash. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James Cash Jr.; and brother, Henry Edward Cash.James was a wonderful man who was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a self-employed mechanic. He lived his life to the fullest and will be missed by all.He is survived by his wife, Shirley Proffitt Cash; son, Steve Cash and wife, Pam; grandchildren, Kerri Ruff and husband, Dwayne, Joshua Cash and wife, Jenna, Jenny Cash, Jacob Cash and wife, Kim, and Chelsey Cash; and nine great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.