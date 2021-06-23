Menu
James Hilton Cash Sr.
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
James Hilton Cash Sr.

James Hilton Cash Sr., 90, of Madison Heights, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021. He was born in Madison Heights, Va., on January 7, 1931, a son of the late Jesse Hilton Cash and Elsie Tolley Cash. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James Cash Jr.; and brother, Henry Edward Cash.

James was a wonderful man who was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a self-employed mechanic. He lived his life to the fullest and will be missed by all.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Proffitt Cash; son, Steve Cash and wife, Pam; grandchildren, Kerri Ruff and husband, Dwayne, Joshua Cash and wife, Jenna, Jenny Cash, Jacob Cash and wife, Kim, and Chelsey Cash; and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 23, 2021.
