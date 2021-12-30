James "Jimmy" Wesley Clark
James "Jimmy" Wesley Clark, 58, of Lynchburg, Va., is finally at rest as of Monday, December 27, 2021. He was the devoted husband of his wife, Irene Beresford Clark.
Jimmy was born on March 12, 1963, in Buena Vista, Va., to the late Raise Loving Clark Jr. and Virginia Estelle Clark. He gave his life to the Lord at a young age through Jerry Falwell's bus ministry and has been a faithful member of TRBC with his family.
Known by his family as the "King of Keys", Jimmy was known for being able to fix anything and everything. He loved to spend time with his family, whether in the mountains or at the beach.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie.
He is survived by his wife, Irene; his three children, James Wesley, Raise Loving, and Isaiah Everest; his mother, Virginia Estelle; and his sisters, Janet Lineberry and Susan Clark.
He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and his BIG love for others.
The family will receive friends today, Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, from 3 until 4:30 p.m. A celebration of Jimmy's life will follow at 4:30 p.m. with Pastor Ed Gomes officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Thomas Road Outpost, 1 Mountain View Road, Lynchburg, VA, 24515. This is a youth camp that has meant a lot to Jimmy.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 30, 2021.