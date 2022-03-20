James L. Cox



May 7, 1921 - Feb 2, 2022



He was the beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to his family, and a good friend to many others.



Born in Lincoln, Nebraska, on May 7, 1921, he was the son of the late Alphus and Ruth Cox, and the brother of the late David Cox. His family moved to Racine, Wisconsin, where he grew up, graduated from high school, attended college and joined the army after Pearl Harbor. He served during World War II and attained the rank of staff sergeant.



In 1943, he married the late Cecilia Dahlen Cox, and this marriage was to last for 65 years. After army service, he worked for Wisconsin Bell in Racine, and later for General Electric in Syracuse, N.Y. and in Lynchburg, where he eventually retired.



Jim is survived by his daughter, Sandra Mays and her husband, Marshall, his son, Bryan and his wife, Linda, and his son, Charles and his wife, Debbie. His oldest son Richard, passed away in 2011. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his special friend, Eunice Andrews.



Jim was a faithful member of Quaker Memorial Presbyterian church for over 50 years. He also attended church at St. Thomas More with his wife Cecilia. He was an avid amateur radio operator (ham). But we will remember him most for his love of his whole family and for his sense of humor.



A celebration of life service will be held at Quaker Memorial Church on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. A reception will follow. Masks are suggested if you are not vaccinated.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to Quaker Memorial Church, St. Thomas More Catholic Church, or the Hospice of Virginia.



Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 20, 2022.