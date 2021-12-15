James Talmadge Dalton
October 30, 1936 - December 12, 2021
James Talmadge Dalton, 85, of Evington, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, after a long illness with his wife Robin at his side. They were married for 42 years.
James was born on October 30, 1936, the son of the late Edgar T. and Mary Flowers Dalton. He was also predeceased by two sons, Donald R. Dalton of Homestead, Fla., and Kenneth "Kenny" Wayne Dalton Sr., of Madison Heights, Va.; a grandson, Kenneth "Wayne" Dalton Jr.; one brother, Sherman D. Dalton of Lynchburg, Va.; and brother-in-law, Delmer Ray Salyer of Evington, Va.
James is survived by his wife, Robin Callahan Dalton; two sons, Rodger Lee Dalton (Faye) of Monroe, Va., and James Edward Dalton (Colleen) of San Antonio, Texas; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; former wife and mother of his children, Peggy Dalton of Monroe, Va.; devoted daughter-in-law, Debra Dalton of Madison Heights, Va.; a dear and loving sister-in-law, Gail Salyer of Evington, Va.; many nieces and nephews; and two feline companions, Odo and Quark.
James was a hard-working man who loved to laugh and spend time with all his friends. He loved working with his colleagues at Huss Inc. of Madison Heights and took on many roles with the business. He was a truck driver for 37 years. He later became a dispatcher and lastly a night watchman. His friendships were made for life, and he could always be counted on in times of need. James was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan and loved a great TV western. James touched many people throughout his life, but his heart always belonged to his family.
A visitation will be held at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. James' funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Campbell County Animal Control, 1400 Edley Place, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance from Dec. 15 to Dec. 19, 2021.