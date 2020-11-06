James Duane Garrett
James Duane Garrett, 92, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
He was the husband of Sarah Bennett Garrett, wife of 65 years. Born on February 2, 1928, in Chattanooga, Tenn., he was the son of Josiah Duane "JD" Garrett and Gladys Marshall Garrett.
Mr. Garrett was a retired Quality Control Engineer with General Electric and a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. He was a member of Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Duane was predeceased by his brother, Julius Marshall Garrett, and his grandson, Marshall Rustin Garrett.
Duane is survived by his wife, Sarah; his daughter and son-in-law, Ruth and Davis Kirby of Huddleston, Va.; his son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Anne Garrett of Charlotte, N.C.; grandsons, Joe Elliott and wife, Marcia, of Radford, Va., Mike Elliott and wife, Ashley, of Richmond, Va., and Alex Garrett of Charlotte, N.C.; and granddaughter, Nancy Garrett of Charlotte, N.C. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Brock and Mila Elliott of Radford, Va. In addition, he is survived by his sister-in-law, Ann Garrett of Birmingham, Ala.; and his brother-in-law and wife, Alex and Linda Bennett.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park, with the Rev. Nancy Dawson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church, 5810 Fort Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24502, or a charity of your choice
.
Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Timberlake Chapel is serving the family.
.
Published by The News & Advance from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.