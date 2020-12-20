James Willard Harris Jr.
James "Willard" Harris Jr. peacefully departed this life on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at his residence of Lynchburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. Willard, as he was affectionately known, was born on January 20, 1953, in Amherst, Virginia, to the late James Willard Harris Sr. and Dorothy Harris.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with Elder Brittany Smith, Eulogist.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 20, 2020.