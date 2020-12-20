Menu
James Willard Harris Jr.
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Lynchburg, VA
James Willard Harris Jr.

James "Willard" Harris Jr. peacefully departed this life on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at his residence of Lynchburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. Willard, as he was affectionately known, was born on January 20, 1953, in Amherst, Virginia, to the late James Willard Harris Sr. and Dorothy Harris.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with Elder Brittany Smith, Eulogist.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Willard was like a brother to me and a son to my mom and dad (Annis and William Sadler). We could always count on him to be there whenever we needed him. He will be miss.
Sabrina Lewis
December 20, 2020
You will always be missed rest in peace my brother
Maurice & Ann Davis
December 20, 2020
My sympathy goes out to the Harris family
Kevin Lewis
December 20, 2020
