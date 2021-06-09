James Monroe "Pete" Holloran Jr.
James Monroe "Pete" Holloran Jr., 78, of Lynchburg, died on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the Carrington Nursing Home. Heaven received a handsome and comical angel that day. He was the light of the room and always making people laugh. He was known as quite the character. He always left a lasting impression as he had never met a stranger.
Pete was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, on July 28, 1942. He was the son of the late James Monroe Holloran and Lucile Adkerson Stone. He was the beloved husband of Barbara Newman Holloran for 52 years. Pete was a founding member of Mountain View United Methodist Church. He was fondly known as the "scrambled egg man" and the "gum man."
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1962 until 1966. He retired from Babcock and Wilcock Company with over 30 years of service. After retirement, he worked for High Peak Sportswear and Ferguson Enterprises.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Newman Holloran; two daughters, Jill Holloran Whorley (Travis) and Heather Holloran Simpson (Jake); two grandchildren, Brooke and Brennan Abbott of Forest, Virginia; sister, Kay Johannes (Arnie) of Spout Spring Virginia; brother, Stephen Holloran (Janice) of Woodstock, Ga.; sisters-in-law, Gail Neal (Joe) of Forest, and Lynn Dalton (Ricky) of Concord, N.C.; brothers-in-law, Eddie Newman (Joan) of Forest, and Sammie Newman (Judy) of Bedford, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Since 2016, he suffered with vascular dementia which robbed him of many joys and pleasures in life with his family and friends. Some of his hobbies included riding his Harley, cleaning vehicles so often he was known as "Mr. Clean", always wearing his gloves while maintaining his lawn, going to sporting events of his children and grandchildren (he loved to cheer a team on), as well as being the best dancer in the room. He was an avid Steelers fan, runner, and NASCAR enthusiast, especially Jeff Gordon.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Mountain View United Methodist Church in Forest, Virginia, with a visitation to follow the service. The service will be conducted by the Reverend Steve Propst and Dr. Dick Daily. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Mountain View United Methodist Church, P.O Box 543, Forest, Virginia, or the Alzheimer's Foundation, Alzfdn.org
.
The family would like to offer sincere gratitude to the staff at The Carrington for their kindness and loving care provided to "Pete".
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 9, 2021.