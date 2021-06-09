I only knew Pete a few years , working with him at Ferguson . We had a few things in common we were about same age and we both served in the U S NAVY about the same time .I would love to have been on same duty with Pete, he was just a special person.Working with him at Ferguson was alot of good times, he was there when you needed him. He was fighter right to end. He is in heaven but his memories lives forever, miss you big guy Ellis Stocks

