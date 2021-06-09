Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Monroe "Pete" Holloran Jr.
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
James Monroe "Pete" Holloran Jr.

James Monroe "Pete" Holloran Jr., 78, of Lynchburg, died on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the Carrington Nursing Home. Heaven received a handsome and comical angel that day. He was the light of the room and always making people laugh. He was known as quite the character. He always left a lasting impression as he had never met a stranger.

Pete was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, on July 28, 1942. He was the son of the late James Monroe Holloran and Lucile Adkerson Stone. He was the beloved husband of Barbara Newman Holloran for 52 years. Pete was a founding member of Mountain View United Methodist Church. He was fondly known as the "scrambled egg man" and the "gum man."

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1962 until 1966. He retired from Babcock and Wilcock Company with over 30 years of service. After retirement, he worked for High Peak Sportswear and Ferguson Enterprises.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Newman Holloran; two daughters, Jill Holloran Whorley (Travis) and Heather Holloran Simpson (Jake); two grandchildren, Brooke and Brennan Abbott of Forest, Virginia; sister, Kay Johannes (Arnie) of Spout Spring Virginia; brother, Stephen Holloran (Janice) of Woodstock, Ga.; sisters-in-law, Gail Neal (Joe) of Forest, and Lynn Dalton (Ricky) of Concord, N.C.; brothers-in-law, Eddie Newman (Joan) of Forest, and Sammie Newman (Judy) of Bedford, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Since 2016, he suffered with vascular dementia which robbed him of many joys and pleasures in life with his family and friends. Some of his hobbies included riding his Harley, cleaning vehicles so often he was known as "Mr. Clean", always wearing his gloves while maintaining his lawn, going to sporting events of his children and grandchildren (he loved to cheer a team on), as well as being the best dancer in the room. He was an avid Steelers fan, runner, and NASCAR enthusiast, especially Jeff Gordon.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Mountain View United Methodist Church in Forest, Virginia, with a visitation to follow the service. The service will be conducted by the Reverend Steve Propst and Dr. Dick Daily. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Mountain View United Methodist Church, P.O Box 543, Forest, Virginia, or the Alzheimer's Foundation, Alzfdn.org.

The family would like to offer sincere gratitude to the staff at The Carrington for their kindness and loving care provided to "Pete".

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
Mountain View United Methodist Church
Forest, VA
Jun
11
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Mountain View United Methodist Church
Forest, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
17 Entries
I'm so sorry Pete was a wonderful man and we always shared a laugh every time we seen each other.
Travis Arthur
Friend
June 20, 2021
Barbara, I wanted to extend my sincere sympathy to you on the passing of your husband. It has been a few years since I have seen you. I have fond memories of our years working. You are in my prayers.
Wanda Shepherd
Family
June 16, 2021
Barbara I just heard of Pete passing Know that you are in my prayers
Kathy M Donald
Friend
June 16, 2021
My condolences to the Holloran family. Pete was definitely an awesome person. I'm glad to have had the honor of getting to know him.
Steve Moore and Family
Friend
June 14, 2021
So sorry about Pete. We will remember him as he was 6 years ago when we moved to Yukon Drive. Always a friendly wave or just stopping by to have a few words with us. We have missed him for a long time. May he rest in peace.
Bob and Marion
Friend
June 11, 2021
Well our Father has welcomed a good man, my friend Pete, home in Heaven. I will miss him. I´m sorry, Barbara and family, on your loss. May God's peace be comforting to all of you.
Judy Taylor
Friend
June 10, 2021
Barbara...Sad to hear about your loss. May God´s peace and comfort surround you and your family.
Sue Christian
Friend
June 10, 2021
Barbara, Jill, Heather and all of "Jimmy's" family - so very sorry for the loss of Jimmy. Though I didn't see him often he was certainly one of the funniest guys in the room! I admired the great runner that he was. I am sorry I can' t make it to the service on Friday, but will be with you all in my heart. Love, Ann
Ann Stone Chakales
Family
June 10, 2021
Sincere sadness at reading of Pete´s passing. He was one great guy and such a good dancer. We had known each other since our teenage years and ran into each other through the years. Always his smile or his jovial personally was never missing as we caught up on our lives and old friends. Condolences to Kay and his entire family. Knowing Pete was a gift to anyone lucky enough...I was!
Patsy Hudgins Messenger
Friend
June 9, 2021
Heather, So sorry for the loss of your Dad sending you love and prayers for your entire family during this difficult family.
Christy L Tinsley
Friend
June 9, 2021
Heather & Jake, Sorry for your loss. Thinking about you and prayers for you and all the family.
Paul& Rick Bunch
June 9, 2021
Barbara, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Please know that I am praying for you and your family!
Diana Pitre
June 9, 2021
Barbara, Jill & Heather - my sincere sympathy in the passing of your father. Pete was always fun to be around and the last time I saw him, I didn't know if he knew me, but he said "have you still got the Buick". So I knew he connected. I will be out of town Friday but I will be thinking of you and praying God will bless you with comfort and peace.
Penny Irby Garber
Friend
June 9, 2021
I only knew Pete a few years , working with him at Ferguson . We had a few things in common we were about same age and we both served in the U S NAVY about the same time .I would love to have been on same duty with Pete, he was just a special person.Working with him at Ferguson was alot of good times, he was there when you needed him. He was fighter right to end. He is in heaven but his memories lives forever, miss you big guy Ellis Stocks
Stocks Ellis
June 9, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T. D.
June 9, 2021
Jon and I are sending our sincere sympathy and hugs to the family. I knew Pete as a fun, kind and supportive man, since childhood. He was always a joy to see and talk to. Jon knew Pete from Ferguson later in life and always had a huge grin or chuckle, when talking about him or working with him. He simply made people around him smile. I know he will be greatly missed.
Jon & Ann W. Britton
June 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Pete was a fine man and a friend to all. May God give you comfort and peace.
Gary and Sandy Williams
Friend
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 17 of 17 results