James Eugene Hudgins
James E. Hudgins, 84, departed this life and entered into eternal rest with our heavenly Father on Monday, June 21, 2021, at his home in Lowry, Va.
James was born on July 28, 1936, son of the late James S. Hudgins and Lois A. Mayhew Hudgins. His sister, Rose Martelle, preceded him in death. James was President and Chairman of C.R. Hudgins Plating, Inc., a metal finishing company his grandfather started in 1948. James started working for the family business in 1965 and was there until his retirement in 2008.
In addition to his wife of 55 years, Mary A. Johnson Hudgins, he is survived by a daughter, Angela Renee' Staples and her husband, Rusty; a son, James Byron Hudgins and his wife, Geneva; and five grandchildren, Lois Martelle, Sean Connor, James Alexander, Ian Charles, and Devin Michael.
A graveside inurnment service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Virginia Memorial Park with Pastor Phil Kelley officiating.
The family requests that memorials be made to Goode Volunteer Rescue Squad, 9261 Forest Road, Goode, VA 24556.
. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
