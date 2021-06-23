Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Eugene Hudgins
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
James Eugene Hudgins

James E. Hudgins, 84, departed this life and entered into eternal rest with our heavenly Father on Monday, June 21, 2021, at his home in Lowry, Va.

James was born on July 28, 1936, son of the late James S. Hudgins and Lois A. Mayhew Hudgins. His sister, Rose Martelle, preceded him in death. James was President and Chairman of C.R. Hudgins Plating, Inc., a metal finishing company his grandfather started in 1948. James started working for the family business in 1965 and was there until his retirement in 2008.

In addition to his wife of 55 years, Mary A. Johnson Hudgins, he is survived by a daughter, Angela Renee' Staples and her husband, Rusty; a son, James Byron Hudgins and his wife, Geneva; and five grandchildren, Lois Martelle, Sean Connor, James Alexander, Ian Charles, and Devin Michael.

A graveside inurnment service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Virginia Memorial Park with Pastor Phil Kelley officiating.

The family requests that memorials be made to Goode Volunteer Rescue Squad, 9261 Forest Road, Goode, VA 24556.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Virginia Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Jim Hudgins was one of the finest men I have ever known. He treated me like family and taught me so much about life and business. He will be truly missed but he will be carried on in everyone he touched.
BOBBY ROBBINS
Work
June 24, 2021
Sorry to hear about Jim. In our thoughts and prayers. Wayne Walden Jr.
H. Wayne Walden Jr.
Work
June 23, 2021
My heart goes out to the family, sorry for your loss Renee and Byron. I was back in Lynchburg for the first time in almost 20 years the other day and went by the old plant. As I discovered it was closed, I looked back fondly on my time there. Little did I know that it´s founder would pass 3 days later.
joshua baldwin
Work
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results