James William Hudson
James William Hudson, age 76, of Avon Lake, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. He was the widower of Leslie Bower Hudson, whom he was married to for over 55 years.
Jim was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, on September 8, 1944, where he lived for over 70 years. He was the son of the late John Vernon Hudson and the late Frances Noel Hudson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Hudson Cooper.
Jim was retired from both the Mead Corporation and Rock-Tenn Corporation, a member of Lakewood Baptist Church and severed his Country in the United States Army during Vietnam.
Survivors include his daughter, Pam Hudson Fechter; a son, Paul Edward Hudson; two grandsons, Zachary David Fechter and Zane Michael Fechter; a brother, Fred Hudson and wife, Edie; two sisters, Joyce Hudson Stinson and Pat Hudson White and husband, Jim. In addition, he was survived by nieces, nephews, and friends that he loved dearly.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Virginia Memorial Park with the Rev. Fred Hudson officiating.
When attending services, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com
.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Lakewood Baptist Church, 2469 Sunburst Road, Evington, VA 24550 or the Alzheimer's Association
, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901, 434-973-6122.
Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 20, 2020.