Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James William Hudson
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
James William Hudson

James William Hudson, age 76, of Avon Lake, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. He was the widower of Leslie Bower Hudson, whom he was married to for over 55 years.

Jim was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, on September 8, 1944, where he lived for over 70 years. He was the son of the late John Vernon Hudson and the late Frances Noel Hudson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Hudson Cooper.

Jim was retired from both the Mead Corporation and Rock-Tenn Corporation, a member of Lakewood Baptist Church and severed his Country in the United States Army during Vietnam.

Survivors include his daughter, Pam Hudson Fechter; a son, Paul Edward Hudson; two grandsons, Zachary David Fechter and Zane Michael Fechter; a brother, Fred Hudson and wife, Edie; two sisters, Joyce Hudson Stinson and Pat Hudson White and husband, Jim. In addition, he was survived by nieces, nephews, and friends that he loved dearly.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Virginia Memorial Park with the Rev. Fred Hudson officiating.

When attending services, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Lakewood Baptist Church, 2469 Sunburst Road, Evington, VA 24550 or the Alzheimer's Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901, 434-973-6122.

Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.


Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Virginia Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My sincere sympathy to Fred, Joyce, Pat, and Jim's children.
Charles Ed Hammock
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results