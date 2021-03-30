James Edward Jones
Master Sargent James Edward Jones, 57, passed away in Altus, Okla. He was born on July 15, 1963, to the late Elmer Jones and Zara Brown Jones. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Marvin Brown; sister, Brenda Jones; and uncle, Cameron Jones.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 35 years, Mearl Jones; son, Fernando Jones of Altus, Okla.; granddaughter, Emelyn Jones; brothers, Percy (Bonnie) Brown of Chicopee, Mass., and Melvin Jones of Monroe, Va.; sisters, Joyce (Frank) Crawford and Towwanda Brown; uncles, Ernest Jones of Amherst, Ottis Jones and Lloyd Coyle, both of New Jersey; devoted aunt, Irene Coyle of Madison Heights, Nora (Frank) Hagar of Nelson, Va., Shirley Staton and Peggy Jones, both of Lynchburg, Va., and Hazel McCloud of New Jersey; devoted cousin, Gloria Coyle, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A graveside will be held 2 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021, at St. Mary's Baptist Church Amherst, with the Rev. Troy Anderson, officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 6 until 7 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com
. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral service.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 30, 2021.