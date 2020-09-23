Trustee James L. Reed Jr.
Trustee James L. Reed Jr. departed this life at his residence on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Born on February 2, 1928, he was the son of the late James L. Reed Sr. and Carrie B. Reed Byam.
James was a long-time member of Fifth Street Baptist Church, serving on the Board of Trustee until entering into eternal rest.
James was a World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Naval Forces. He was a retired employee of Limitorque Corporation. James was a member of The Club Cabalero and an avid golfer and swimmer.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories, his companion/sweetheart, Hattie Brown and her family; two devoted sons, Deacon James L. Reed III (Josephine) and the Rev. Andrew L. Reed Sr. (Shelia), both of Baltimore, Md., and a host of other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Community Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be held at the Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be emailed to [email protected]
Please continue to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Masks are required.
Community Funeral Home directing
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 23, 2020.