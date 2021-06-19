James Archer Lacy Jr.
James Archer Lacy Jr., 85, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday. June 17, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Shelby Hall Lacy for fifty-three years.
Born on November 3, 1935, in King & Queen County, Va., he was the son of the late James Archer Lacy Sr. and Lommie Gresham Lacy and was also preceded in death by a sister, Blanche Jackson. Mr. Lacy was a retired draftsman with Wiley & Wilson. He was a member of Timberlake Christian Church.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Lacy is survived by a son, Herb Atwell and wife, Peggy Donivan, of Axton, Va., and a grandson, Brennon Atwell.
Jim was an avid dove hunter and fisherman. He was a member of The Izaak Walton League in Madison Heights, where he enjoyed his passion for skeet and trap shooting.
The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m., Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
A memorial service at Timberlake Christian Church will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider The Izaak Walton League.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
.
Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Timberlake Chapel is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 19, 2021.