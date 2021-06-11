Menu
James Paxton Litchford
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
James Paxton Litchford

James Paxton Litchford, born on July 13, 1932, was welcomed into heaven on June 9, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Margery Pauline Bean Litchford; father, John Boyce Litchford; mother, Ethel Franklin Litchford; brother, Franklin Boyce Litchford; sister, Arlene Litchford Metz; along with a host of other family members.

James is survived by a son, John Litchford and wife, Jane, of Concord; daughters, Phyllis Hudson and husband, Steve, of Appomattox, and Margaret Lerner and husband, Tony, of Rustburg; five grandchildren, John and James Litchford, Kyle Lerner, Nicole Hudson Hamlett, and Michelle Hudson; and six great-grandchildren, "Jr" and William Lerner, Madelyn, Faith, Paxton, and Colton Litchford.

James served his country from 1952 until 1956 in the United States Air Force. He then served in the Air Force Reserves and the Naval Reserves (SeaBees) where he retired in June 1986. He also served his community with the Concord Volunteer Fire Department and as a member of the Concord Ruritan Club.

As many of you know, James was a lifelong mechanic. He worked with his brother from 1957-1995 at Litchford's Garage and "retired" only to continue working at his shop behind his house. He loved what he did and loved helping others.

A funeral service officiated by Pastor Mark Grooms will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Thomas Terrace Baptist Church. He will be laid to rest at Early's Chapel United Methodist Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Robinson Funeral Home and at other times at his residence.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 11, 2021.
Jun
12
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street , Appomattox, VA
Jun
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Thomas Terrace Baptist Church
VA
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
So sorry for your loss. James and I had a special friendship in the TTBC choir.
John Williams
Friend
June 17, 2021
My sympathy to Johnny, Phyllis, Margaret Ann and other family. It has been a long-time since I saw any of you but I remember you and your family from Early's Chapel church and the Red Oak Community (before your move to Thomas Terrace). I know my parents Jimmy and Cat had many experiences with your Mom and Dad all of which were enjoyed by all. So again my Sympathy and may the Lord give you comfort. Paxine
Paxine Fleming Eggleston
Friend
June 16, 2021
Just heard tonight of Jim's passing- he was such a great neighbor. He will surely be missed by all who knew him. Please accept our condolences. Lorraine, Linda, Charles Jr., and David.
The Rath Family
Friend
June 14, 2021
So sad to hear this. Love and hugs to all the family. He was sweetheart and my cousin.
Kathy Franklin Gunter
Family
June 14, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear about Mr. Litchford. He was a very nice man. I know you will all miss him, but he is with his sweet Margery in Heaven feeling no pain.
Connie Deacon
Friend
June 14, 2021
Phyllis, Margaret & Family,
We were so sorry to hear of the loss of your Dad. He was such a nice Christian man and he dearly loved his wife and family. Our daughter, Kimberly Franklin Coleman, thought the world of James when she was working at NAPA in Concord. He was always so kind and helpful to her and thought of him like a grandpa. May all of the fond memories you have of him comfort you in the difficult days ahead. Please know that you are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Dillard & Margie (Megginson) Franklin
Joey & Kimberly (Franklin) Colemen
Kendall Faith & Mac IV
Dillard & Margie Franklin
Friend
June 13, 2021
Phyllis, Margaret and Johnny: So sorry about your dad's illness and death. Rest assured he's in the arms of Jesus and is at peace at last. God bless you each one.
Lois (Tabor) and Gerald Merkey
Friend
June 13, 2021
So sorry for this great loss to family and friends he will be missed by many. Praying for the family
Tommy & Lisa Moore
Friend
June 12, 2021
My condolences ❤
Tricia Davidson
Friend
June 12, 2021
To Phyllis, Margaret, John and all family, My sympathy and prayers go out to you in the loss of your father. Your mom, Marge, will be glad that James is in heaven with her. I worked with Marge at B&W and she was one of the kindest people I ever knew. She often gave me advice and told me "Listen to your Mom now" . I miss her and James , but know they are happy together again at last.
Jerry Clark, Sr
Friend
June 12, 2021
So Sorry For The Family´s Loss, I Knew James Not That Long, But The Time I Did Know Him He Was A Great Man. I´d Go Down To His Shop And Need Tires Put On And I´d Always Help Mr. Litchford, We Would Fuss And Laugh At Times! He Seemed He Was The Type Of Person That Would Help Anyone He Could, You Will Be Missed By Many Mr. Litchford.
Jay Sprouse
Work
June 12, 2021
What a loss for us in our close knit sweet community of Concord. Such a nice man, always busy but had time to have a conversation with you when you saw him. I know he will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. May God bless you all. Remember all the good times.
Scott & Georgia Shull
June 11, 2021
James was a great family man that helped me immensely when we were first starting our business. May he Rest In Peace with his beautiful wife in heaven.
Nancy Thompson Rick Thompson
June 11, 2021
My condolences and prayers for the extended family Sorry for your loss I´m going to miss my friend
Sandra. Tate
Friend
June 11, 2021
To Phyllis, Margaret, John and all family, I wish to express my deepest sympathy for your loss. My prayers are with you all and may God's strength and blessings be with you always.
William (Billy) Denton
Friend
June 11, 2021
James, you were one of the hardest working man I have ever know; a man who showed constant love for his family, a beacon of strength for his community, and just an overall great person whom I am honored to call family! You will be missed by so many however, I know there was also a great reunion with family that had previously passed onto their eternal life. May you rest in peace James, as you deserve nothing less!! Love and will miss you!!
Karen Metz
Family
June 11, 2021
James will be sadly missed by all that knew him. What a reunion he is having and his memories here on earth will always be with us till we meet again.
Lyle Moore Wanda Lawhorne
Friend
June 11, 2021
James was good friends with my dad Kenneth.and my husband wiley who are rejoicing together in heaven today.
Lois Smith
June 10, 2021
James will be very much missed loved to talk to james and pluck his ears when I saw him such a good man. Will see you when my time to .
Lori Pickeral
June 10, 2021
Please accept our heartfelt condolences in this time of mourning. James was a great man and I am proud to say he was my friend. I can't begin to count the times he helped me with truck parts and excellent advice. I learned so much from him. We have lost a good friend, a good neighbor, and a true, old school, patriot. We will never forget you. Rest in Peace.
"DOC" & Cathy Daniels
Friend
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 20 of 20 results