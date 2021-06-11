Phyllis, Margaret & Family,

We were so sorry to hear of the loss of your Dad. He was such a nice Christian man and he dearly loved his wife and family. Our daughter, Kimberly Franklin Coleman, thought the world of James when she was working at NAPA in Concord. He was always so kind and helpful to her and thought of him like a grandpa. May all of the fond memories you have of him comfort you in the difficult days ahead. Please know that you are all in our thoughts and prayers.

Dillard & Margie (Megginson) Franklin

Joey & Kimberly (Franklin) Colemen

Kendall Faith & Mac IV

