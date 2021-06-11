James Paxton Litchford
James Paxton Litchford, born on July 13, 1932, was welcomed into heaven on June 9, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Margery Pauline Bean Litchford; father, John Boyce Litchford; mother, Ethel Franklin Litchford; brother, Franklin Boyce Litchford; sister, Arlene Litchford Metz; along with a host of other family members.
James is survived by a son, John Litchford and wife, Jane, of Concord; daughters, Phyllis Hudson and husband, Steve, of Appomattox, and Margaret Lerner and husband, Tony, of Rustburg; five grandchildren, John and James Litchford, Kyle Lerner, Nicole Hudson Hamlett, and Michelle Hudson; and six great-grandchildren, "Jr" and William Lerner, Madelyn, Faith, Paxton, and Colton Litchford.
James served his country from 1952 until 1956 in the United States Air Force. He then served in the Air Force Reserves and the Naval Reserves (SeaBees) where he retired in June 1986. He also served his community with the Concord Volunteer Fire Department and as a member of the Concord Ruritan Club.
As many of you know, James was a lifelong mechanic. He worked with his brother from 1957-1995 at Litchford's Garage and "retired" only to continue working at his shop behind his house. He loved what he did and loved helping others.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Mark Grooms will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Thomas Terrace Baptist Church. He will be laid to rest at Early's Chapel United Methodist Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Robinson Funeral Home and at other times at his residence.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 11, 2021.