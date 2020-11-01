James Loftus "Jim" McDermottMay 11, 1927 - October 31, 2020Jim McDermott died on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at his home in Lynchburg. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy McDermott.Born in Lakewood, Ohio, on May 11, 1927, he was the youngest son of the late Leo P. and Alice M. McDermott. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward and John, and his sister, Corinne.Jim graduated from Lakewood High School and Ohio Wesleyan University, and earned an MBA from the Wharton Graduate School of Business. During his career, he worked in a variety of sales and marketing positions, including service with the General Electric Company, which brought Jim and Dottie to Lynchburg, initially in 1959, and following retirement in 1993.He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, seeing service during World War II and during the Korean War.Honoring his wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. He has donated his body to the Virginia State Anatomical Program.Memorial donations in Jim's name can be sent to the Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center, 1701 Thompson Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24501.