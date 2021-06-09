James Lacy Mason Jr.
James Lacy Mason Jr., 88, of Phenix, passed away peacefully at his home, from complications of Parkinson's Disease, surrounded by his family, on Monday, June 7, 2021. He was the husband of Harriett Poindexter Mason for nearly 62 years.
Mr. Mason was born in Charlotte County, on May 3, 1933, a son of the late James Lacy Mason Sr., and Lilly Hamlett Mason. He was a member of Midway Baptist Church, a U.S. Army veteran, retired from B & W Commercial Fuel, and had previously worked at Newport News Shipyard.
In addition to his wife, he survived by a son, James R. Mason (Laura) of Phenix; two daughters, JaneE. Mason Harris (Randall) of Madison Heights, and Laura Lee Mason Cook (Randall) of Phenix; three grandsons, Ryan, Aaron, and Gabriel Murphy; sisters-in-law, Sarah, Janet, and Geraldine Mason, and Coleen Andrews; brothers-in-law, Parker Dodd and John Poindexter (Betty); and a special friend, Donnie Elder (Ruby). He was preceded in death by a sister, Mamie Dodd; and four brothers, Keith, Gibbs, Marion "Buck" and Earl Mason.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Midway Baptist Church by the Rev. Chris Kesler. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Military rites will be performed at the grave by American Legion Post #36 of Altavista and Post #232 of Gretna.
The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall and at the residence other times.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Midway Baptist Church cemetery fund.
Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 9, 2021.