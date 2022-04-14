James "Jimmy" D. Mayhugh
James "Jimmy" D. Mayhugh Sr., 73, of Madison Heights, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at his residence. He was the loving and devoted husband of Linda F. Mayhugh for 22 wonderful years.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Louis D. Mayhugh and Dorothy Harris Mayhugh.
He was the father of two children, Dodie Davis and husband, Barry and Jamie Mayhugh and wife, Martha; five grandchildren; one special grandson, Mark Mayhugh and three great-grandchildren.
Jimmy was a USMC veteran of the Vietnam War, 1968-1969, where he served with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Marines. He loved traveling, until he was no longer able to. He retired from Lynchburg Foundry (Archer Creek) after 36 years of service.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Whitten Monelison Chapel and other times at the residence.
Linda would like to thank two very special neighbors, Rose Riffe and Bonnie Taylor for all they have done for them.
