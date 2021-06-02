James Patrick McCormickJames P. McCormick, 84, died on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born in Shamokin, Pennsylvania, on April 3, 1937, to James and Pauline McCormick. He was also predeceased by his brother, Greg; and sister, Patricia Brennan.He is survived by a sister, Maureen Bartels. He is also survived by his wife of 65 years, Leneta McCormick; their four children, James and his wife, Ellen, Colleen, Jeffrey, and Casey; grandchildren, Megan Miodonka (Tony), Jamie Vinikoor (Brian), Kristen, Aidan, Jackie, Riley; and great-grandson, Aaron Miodonka.James was employed for 37 years by Nationwide Insurance, retiring in 1996. He was an active volunteer for local civic organizations throughout his life. He spent much time working for Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, United Way, and Lynchburg Community College. He was an active member of Holy Cross Church. In his leisure time, he enjoyed playing golf.His family would like to give the caregivers at Lynchburg General Hospital thanks for their compassionate care.A private family memorial will be held at their convenience.