James Patrick McCormick
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
James Patrick McCormick

James P. McCormick, 84, died on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born in Shamokin, Pennsylvania, on April 3, 1937, to James and Pauline McCormick. He was also predeceased by his brother, Greg; and sister, Patricia Brennan.

He is survived by a sister, Maureen Bartels. He is also survived by his wife of 65 years, Leneta McCormick; their four children, James and his wife, Ellen, Colleen, Jeffrey, and Casey; grandchildren, Megan Miodonka (Tony), Jamie Vinikoor (Brian), Kristen, Aidan, Jackie, Riley; and great-grandson, Aaron Miodonka.

James was employed for 37 years by Nationwide Insurance, retiring in 1996. He was an active volunteer for local civic organizations throughout his life. He spent much time working for Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, United Way, and Lynchburg Community College. He was an active member of Holy Cross Church. In his leisure time, he enjoyed playing golf.

His family would like to give the caregivers at Lynchburg General Hospital thanks for their compassionate care.

A private family memorial will be held at their convenience.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Larry redmond
July 5, 2021
Dean Bartels and Elsa Payne
June 8, 2021
Though I never met Jim in person, I learned from his sister what a fun and wonderful person he was. My condolences to his family for their loss.
Elsa Payne
June 8, 2021
Love, Neen
June 4, 2021
Leneta, we are thinking about you.
Mercedes and Leyburn Mosby
Friend
June 3, 2021
It was a pleasure to have known Jim. I remember when I did the pictures for our Virginia Newspaper -- Jim would always come to me to say thank you for a job well done. To the family may you find comfort in knowing that warm thoughts and sympathy are with you.
Jo Martin (Jim was our Vice President at Nationwide)
June 3, 2021
We will miss the best brother possible ! Even as a little boy, just 6 years old ,he began his many careers; as pretzel ,t.v. Guide, and newspaper , salesman .From there he went on to mowing lawns, tending coal furnaces, and multi jobs at Martinis market . His football career lead him to refereeing, as well as becoming V. P. for Nationwide . He did nothing in a small way ; family first , community ,co workers and friends . I will miss our weekly phone calls and all the very many memories of a great guy, MY BROTHER, "BROTHER JIM ! "
Maureen (loving sister)
Family
June 2, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Jim was a wonderful man to work for, a friend to so many. I'm praying for you all. Love, Eileen
Eileen Habermas
Work
June 2, 2021
God bless Jim on his long journey. He will be missed by many.
John c Farnandez
June 2, 2021
