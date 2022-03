James Lewis Meadows Jr.James Lewis Meadows Jr. transitioned on May 30, 2021, at his residence. A celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Monday June 7, 2021, at the Tharp Funeral Home Chapel Lynchburg. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory