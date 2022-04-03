James "Jimmy" Malcolm Miller Sr.
James "Jimmy" Malcolm Miller Sr., 84, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Heartland Hospice. He was the husband of Carole C. Miller for 57 years.
Born on May 28, 1937, in Unicoi, Tenn., he was the son of the late William B. Miller and Nola Shelton Miller. Mr. Miller was employed by Areva/Framatome for over 50 years and was still employed there until his recent illness. He was a lifetime member of Rocks Baptist Church.
He is survived by his son, James Malcolm Miller Jr.; daughter-in-law, Pamela Miller; one daughter, Robin Miller Pavick and husband, David; four grandchildren, Patrick Holman and, Brittany, Megan Miller Kirshenbaum and husband, Jay, Blaire Holman and, Dylan, and Logan Miller; four great-grandchildren, Karaline, Aria, Skyler, and Maddison; brother, William D. Miller; sister, Betty Miller and husband, Martin; two nieces, Claudia Butler and husband, Brad, Laura Radulski and husband, Matt; and special cousins Frieda Marston, Troy Shelton, and Billie Mae Massie.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Drewry.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions, please consider Rocks Baptist Church 393 Rocks Church Rd, Pamplin, Va. 23938, or charity of your choice
.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Rocks Baptist Church with Pastor Doug Lee officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 3, 2022.