James Malcolm "Jimmy" Miller Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 6 2022
11:00a.m.
Rocks Baptist Church
James "Jimmy" Malcolm Miller Sr.

James "Jimmy" Malcolm Miller Sr., 84, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Heartland Hospice. He was the husband of Carole C. Miller for 57 years.

Born on May 28, 1937, in Unicoi, Tenn., he was the son of the late William B. Miller and Nola Shelton Miller. Mr. Miller was employed by Areva/Framatome for over 50 years and was still employed there until his recent illness. He was a lifetime member of Rocks Baptist Church.

He is survived by his son, James Malcolm Miller Jr.; daughter-in-law, Pamela Miller; one daughter, Robin Miller Pavick and husband, David; four grandchildren, Patrick Holman and, Brittany, Megan Miller Kirshenbaum and husband, Jay, Blaire Holman and, Dylan, and Logan Miller; four great-grandchildren, Karaline, Aria, Skyler, and Maddison; brother, William D. Miller; sister, Betty Miller and husband, Martin; two nieces, Claudia Butler and husband, Brad, Laura Radulski and husband, Matt; and special cousins Frieda Marston, Troy Shelton, and Billie Mae Massie.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Drewry.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions, please consider Rocks Baptist Church 393 Rocks Church Rd, Pamplin, Va. 23938, or charity of your choice.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Rocks Baptist Church with Pastor Doug Lee officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com

Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Rocks Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Awe, I am truly heartbroken to learn of the passing of such a truly nice man. I only knew him as "Jive" from working with him at AREVA. He always was such a Gentleman, and always had a beautiful smile. What a joy to have known him! Please know that each of you are in my thoughts and prayer. I feel certain that I will see him again soon!
Sue Pfeiffer
Coworker
April 2, 2022
Old soldiers never die; they just fade away . Jive was a true friend,truly one of a kind. Family, Cherish the memories. With sympathy, Poncho !!!!!!
Leonard ( Poncho ) Waller
Coworker
April 2, 2022
How sorry I am to receive this news. What a loss. Jimmy taught me to play the drums when I was 15 years old. He saw something in me and was a great teacher and mentor. He was truly a great drummer and person. Being able to play the drums provided some of the best moments in my life. Jimmy was truly a great presence in my life at a very important time. My thoughts and prayers are with Carol and family at this time.
Lynn Doss
Friend
April 2, 2022
Sin icere condolences for the loss of jimmy. now he is in heaven with God. Your sadness of today will ripen into cherished and precious memories tomorrow.
Gordon and JoAnne martin
Friend
April 2, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nancy Doss
April 2, 2022
I am so very very sorry for the loss of a great man that I call a friend. He was loved by so many. Hugs to all
Connie Webber
Friend
April 1, 2022
Our love and prayers to each of you. He was truly a energetic soul that always had a smile on his face.
Ralph and Denise Totty
April 1, 2022
Malcolm, so sorry to hear that you’ve lost your dad. His memories will be ever dear to you now. Praying for you, your mom and your family!!
Linda Archer
Teacher
April 1, 2022
My sincerest sympathy to the family. Thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time. Jive was a wonderful person and truly loved by all who knew and worked with him.
Michelle and Kevin Moore
Coworker
April 1, 2022
Carole, Malcolm & Robin, My sincere thoughts and prayers are with you. I never saw Jimmy without a smile on his face. May God give you peace and comfort in the months ahead.
Carolyn Richardson
April 1, 2022
Carole, We are so shocked and saddened to hear of Jimmy's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Jimmy was such a nice man. He will truly be missed. We will miss seeing you both together. Hold on to all the good memories. God bless you and your family. With love and sympathy, Kitty and Mike Farris
Kitty Farris
Friend
April 1, 2022
