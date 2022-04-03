How sorry I am to receive this news. What a loss. Jimmy taught me to play the drums when I was 15 years old. He saw something in me and was a great teacher and mentor. He was truly a great drummer and person. Being able to play the drums provided some of the best moments in my life. Jimmy was truly a great presence in my life at a very important time. My thoughts and prayers are with Carol and family at this time.

Lynn Doss Friend April 2, 2022