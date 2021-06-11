James W. Nappier
James W. Nappier "Puney", of Amherst, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at UVA Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at White Rock Baptist, Arrington, Va., with Pastor Grooms officiating. The interment will be held at the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 11, 2021.