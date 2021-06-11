Menu
James W. Nappier
James W. Nappier

James W. Nappier "Puney", of Amherst, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at UVA Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at White Rock Baptist, Arrington, Va., with Pastor Grooms officiating. The interment will be held at the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.

Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Davis-Turner Funeral Service

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
11:00a.m.
White Rock Baptist
Arrington, VA
Jun
12
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
White Rock Baptist
Arrington, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sympathy to all the family. So sorry for your loss, Linda. My thoughts and prayers to all. Love, Mitzi. & Family
Mitzi,. (Jer-bo's, wife)
Friend
June 11, 2021
Sorry to hear of James passing, we will miss his visits, a long time friend Prayers for his family.We will also miss his wonderful sausage.
KEVIN AND Cathy Miller
Friend
June 11, 2021
Hard worker, Wiseman, and if he couldn't make u laff, u had no sense of humor.
Mike morse
Family
June 11, 2021
Linda, Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you, Debbie Lynn, and JC. I have so many wonderful childhood memories of Jack and Puny playing baseball and riding horses. He was a good man and will be missed dearly. Much love to the entire Nappier family. Brenda aka Pudden
Brenda Morse-Taylor
Family
June 10, 2021
Joyce Newsome
June 10, 2021
